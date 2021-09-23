Trail Blazers Announce Training Camp Roster

PORTLAND, Ore. (September 23, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward/center Marquese Chriss, guard Quinn Cook, forward Patrick Patterson and guard Dennis Smith Jr. to training camp contracts and guard/forward Keljin Blevins to a two-way contract, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Portland will begin its training camp with Media Day on Monday, September 27 followed by the team’s first practice on Tuesday, September 28. Training camp practice times will be relayed at a later date.

Chriss (6-9, 240), a five-year veteran, holds career averages of 8.0 points (45.5% FG, 28.9% 3-PT, 66.7% FT), 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 19.3 minutes in 258 games (147 starts) with Phoenix, Houston, Cleveland and Golden State. He averaged 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in two games for Golden State in 2020-21 before suffering a season-ending injury to his right leg. Chriss, 24, was selected by Sacramento with the eighth overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to Phoenix, where he earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors in his first season. Chriss played collegiately for one season at Washington.

Cook (6-1, 180) holds career averages of 6.4 points (46.1% FG, 40.8% 3-PT, 79.5% FT), 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 14.1 minutes in 188 games (29 starts) over five seasons with Dallas, New Orleans, Golden State, the L.A. Lakers and Cleveland. He played in 23 games for the Lakers and Cleveland during the 2020-21 season, averaging 3.3 points and 0.8 assists. An NBA Champion with Golden State in 2018 and again with the Lakers in 2020, Cook, 28, played four seasons at Duke, which included a national championship in 2015, before going undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Patterson (6-8, 235) has averaged 6.7 points (44.7% FG, 36.9% 3-PT, 75.5% FT), 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 20.8 minutes in 719 games (104 starts) over 11 seasons with Houston, Sacramento, Toronto, Oklahoma City and the LA Clippers. He spent the 2020-21 season with the Clippers, posting averages of 5.2 points (43.6% FG, 35.7% 3-PT, 76.5% FT) and 2.0 rebounds in 38 games (five starts). Patterson, 32, played three seasons at Kentucky before being selected by Houston with the 14th overall pick of the 2010 NBA Draft.

Smith (6-2, 205) has played in four seasons with Dallas, New York and Detroit, posting career averages of 11.8 points (40.0% FG, 31.6% 3-PT, 65.2% FT), 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.06 steals and 25.2 minutes in 179 games (131 starts). He appeared in 23 games (nine starts) for New York and Detroit during the 2020-21 season, averaging 6.7 points (40.0% FG, 32.8% 3-PT), 2.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.00 steal. Selected by Dallas with the ninth overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, Smith, 23, earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors after his first campaign. He played one season at North Carolina State.

Blevins (6-4, 200) played in 17 games for the Trail Blazers in 2020-21, posting averages of 0.7 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists.