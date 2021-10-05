Trail Blazers Announce Partnership With Luxury Winery Domaine Serene With the Opening of Immersive Wine Studios at Moda Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 5, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers have partnered with winery Domaine Serene, America’s most acclaimed winery, as their Luxury Wine of Choice, bringing the best of Oregon wine country to Moda Center.

The new partnership will include the grand opening of the Domaine Serene Wine Studios at Moda Center, which tips off with the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA season. Elevating the wine scene in Moda Center, the Domaine Serene Wine Studios will stand at the intersection of wine and basketball, immersing guests in a 7,500 square foot showcase of large-format bottles, evocative winery and vineyard photography and player-signed bottles and jerseys, all with premier views of the Moda Center court. Domaine Serene’s heralded Oregon Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Rose will also be available by the glass and by the bottle to all guests in all suites at Moda Center.

“We’re raising the bar by adding Domaine Serene to the roster as the Trail Blazers’ luxury wine of choice,” said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “This partnership is about more than just wine – it’s about creating memorable moments and experiences at the Rose Quarter and beyond.”

Members of the Domaine Serene Wine Club will have the unique opportunity to redeem Membership Rewards Points for tickets to the Wine Studios. The partnership will also come to life at Domaine Serene’s Wine Lounges, which will host viewing parties for Trail Blazers Opening Night on October 20 and other key matchups throughout the season.

“NBA players have been embracing wine appreciation and collecting for years,” said Ryan Harris, CEO & President of Domaine Serene. “Appreciation of Domaine Serene wines in particular has inspired us to take this pairing to the next level. The opportunity to bolster our relationship with the Trail Blazers is a slam dunk.”

The 2021-22 season will also feature a halftime celebration honoring the inaugural recipients of the Domaine Serene Endowed Scholarship for Wine Education at the Evenstad Center for Wine Education at Linfield University. Established in 2020 through a $500,000 donation from Domaine Serene founders Grace and Ken Evenstad, the scholarship encourages students from underrepresented populations to receive a top-rated wine education at an affordable cost.