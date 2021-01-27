Trail Blazers Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension With adidas

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 27, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers and global sports and lifestyle brand adidas announced a multi-year partnership extension showcasing Damian Lillard’s tie to Oregon and Rip City. The Trail Blazers and adidas partnership, which dates to 2007, has the opportunity to motivate and inspire fans in both companies’ backyards – the beautiful Pacific Northwest, where the Trail Blazers and adidas North American Headquarters call home.

The companies will collaborate on several activations both inside and outside Moda Center with a focus on Lillard’s creative style and how his connection to the city and region influences his footwear designs. Fans will have the opportunity to dive deeper into Lillard’s mentality when designing the Dame 7 shoes and experience the duality and drive that Lillard exemplifies in his everyday life.

“Our partnership with adidas is a natural fit for both brands,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “Being based in Oregon, we have the opportunity to encourage our community to be creative and active through sport, with Damian paving the way.”

Rip City Clothing Co. will feature new adidas apparel, including the first time fans will be able to purchase Lillard’s signature shoes in-arena, on the 100 level at Moda Center when the arena is able to safely reopen its doors to fans. A timeline for fans return is undetermined at this time.

“Our longstanding partnership with the Trail Blazers has been an evolution, with each iteration bringing more excitement and memorable moments to the fans of Rip City,” explains Austin Hodges, who leads NBA Marketing for adidas. “We are ecstatic to extend our partnership with the Trail Blazers, further breaking the mold with industry firsts, especially when it comes to in-arena retail.”

The partnership will also be celebrated around the arena, including an industry first with the adidas and Dame 7 logos on the basket pole pads, further integrating the brand and team into the fan experience.

For more information on the Dame 7 collection, click here.