Trail Blazers Announce Changes in Leadership and Basketball Staff With Focus on the Future

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 19, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers President of Business Operations Dewayne Hankins and Interim General Manager Joe Cronin announced promotions in leadership and basketball staff to align with future business goals.

Ashley Clinkscale has been promoted to Executive Vice President / Chief Communications and Impact Officer. In this new role, Clinkscale will continue to oversee Corporate Communications, Community and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and in addition will be overseeing Basketball Communications, Player Relations and Alumni Relations.

Clinkscale joined the Trail Blazers in 2020 as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications with over 15 years of experience and has brought positive change to the organization through establishing a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion department philosophy, restructuring the Community department to lead to greater impact in the community and much more. Prior to joining the Trail Blazers, Clinkscale led communication strategy for the Oklahoma City Thunder and supported in-house consumer campaigns for The PGA of America, CSE and more.

Andrea Bailey has been promoted to Executive Vice President / Chief Revenue Officer. Bailey will oversee all revenue departments including Commercial Partnerships, Ticket Sales & Service, Premium Sales & Service and lead on finding emerging revenue streams utilizing digital assets, esports and our facilities.

Bailey joined the Trail Blazers in 2021 as Senior Vice President, Commercial Partnerships and has made a big impact since. She came to the Trail Blazers after spending 17 years with AEG Global Partnerships where she led sales and activation of STAPLES Center, L.A. LIVE and the L.A. LIVE Events Division, which included the Grammy Awards, NBA and NHL All-Star Games, NCAA Tournament, ESPY Awards, BET Awards and more.

Ryan Flaherty has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing. Flaherty will oversee Brand & Fan Development, Broadcast, Content, Creative Services, Game Operations & Events and Retail, all teams integral to creating Trail Blazers fans and growing the brand internationally.

Flaherty has over 26 years of marketing and brand development experience with the Trail Blazers. His previous roles at the Trail Blazers include Vice President of Brand Strategy, Marketing Director, Creative Director, Copywriter & Producer and Corporate Partnership Marketing Account Manager. His major project accomplishments include leading team identity re-branding efforts, development of numerous season marketing campaigns, new uniform development and launches and much more.

Rebecca Felch has transitioned to the role of Chief of Staff. In this role, Felch will drive forward business objectives while playing a key role in annual business planning. She has been with the Trail Blazers for over seven years working as both Executive Assistant to the President / CEO and Chief of Staff.

Hankins will continue overseeing the new leadership team after taking over as President of Business Operations in November 2021, his ninth season with the Trail Blazers organization, with the goal of creating a more innovative, data-driven business model.

“I’m excited to announce these leadership changes and for where we are heading as one united organization,” said Hankins. “Our employees, fans and community stakeholders expect a lot from us, and this realignment will best prepare us for the challenge.”

Additionally, Interim General Manager Joe Cronin has announced promotions and new team members to the Basketball Operations department.

Geoff Clark has been promoted to Director of Player Health and Performance. With over 24 years of experience with the Trail Blazers, including the last 12 as Head Athletic Trainer, Clark will lead the Trail Blazers team of medical and performance staff in providing preventative maintenance and rehabilitative health care to players. The recipient of the 2014 National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association Trainer of the Year award, his experience includes four minor league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and an eight-year physical therapy stint while being assigned to the CBA’s Yakima Sun Kings.

After two and a half seasons as the Trail Blazers Assistant Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist, Jessica Cohen has been promoted to Head Athletic Trainer. Cohen is credentialed as both a Certified Athletic Trainer and a Licensed Physical Therapist. In 2021, she became board certified in Sports Physical Therapy (SCS) by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties. Cohen joined the Trail Blazers from the WNBA where she spent two seasons as the Atlanta Dream’s Head Athletic Trainer and Physical Therapist following five seasons with the Chicago Sky.

Dr. Chantelle Green joins the Trail Blazers as the Director of Mind Health & Wellness. In this role, Dr. Green is responsible for helping players deal psychologically with the demands of the sport and to improve their personal development and performance. She will also provide mind health education and awareness to players and staff.

Sheri Sam is joining the Trail Blazers as Scouting Manager. Sam will work closely with the team’s basketball operations staff, performing a number of player evaluation, information gathering, salary cap and basketball analytics duties.

“As we continue forward, we want to align all aspects of our business and set up our players and staff for success,” said Cronin. “These promotions and new team members represent a great step in achieving that goal.”

These leadership changes and new hires are all part in innovating for the future of the industry while supporting our players, enhancing the fan experience and leaving a positive impact in the community.