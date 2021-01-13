Trail Blazers And Toyota Introduce “Blazers Home Court” Interactive Digital Fan Experience

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 13, 2021) – The Trail Blazers are rolling out a new digital experience to get fans a backstage pass inside Moda Center from the safety of home. The brand-new Blazers Home Court presented by Toyota is a digital destination for fans looking to get closer to the game. Starting one hour before tipoff of every home game starting this Thursday, January 14, fans have access to exclusive in-arena content and experiences by visiting trailblazers.com/court or via the Trail Blazers App.

Blazers Home Court will offer countless exclusive interactive entertainment from pregame to postgame. Fans can start off with a courtside livestream of the Trail Blazers warming up before the game at Moda Center. Want to test your luck? Participate in Beat the Buzzer to predict the action on the court. Get all 20 predictions right and you can win a 2021 Toyota Highlander. Or try your hand at our retro game where you play as Blaze the Trail Cat for your chance to win other Trail Blazers prizes.

For more exclusive content, be sure to tune in to live chats with special guests from the Trail Blazers staff and personalities, Trail Blazers alumni, NBC Sports Northwest personalities and more. Fans will also have the opportunity to livestream content during quarter breaks and halftime, including video Q&As, live trivia, throwback content and more. And be sure to watch the game on NBC Sports Northwest, the official network of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Moda Center misses you, Rip City. Come join us every home game as we virtually gather around our home team on Blazers Home Court.