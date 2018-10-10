Trail Blazers And Suns Meet Again In Preseason Play

The Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) play their penultimate game of their 2018 preseason schedule by hosting the Phoenix Suns (2-2) Wednesday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Northwest and Rip City Radio 620 AM.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Suns lead, 120-103

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 69-43

AT THE SUNS: Suns lead, 77-34

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 106-104, 2/4/18 (Phoenix)

LAST PHOENIX WIN: 118-115 (OT), 11/2/16 (Pho.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Seven (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Wednesday’s game marks the second preseason meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Suns this season.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers defeated the Suns, 115-93, in Phoenix on Oct. 5. Jusuf Nurkic led Portland with 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocks while the Suns were paced by Deandre Ayton’s 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

• Portland has played Phoenix four times in the last three preseasons. Portland is 3-1 in those contests, including 1-1 at Moda Center

• The Trail Blazers swept the season series against the Suns in 2017-18, 4-0. Portland has won seven consecutive regular season games against Phoenix, tying its longest winning streak in the series history.

• Both teams had five players score in double figures in the Oct. 5 meeting. Portland’s double figure scorers were Jusuf Nurkic (16), Jake Layman (13), Seth Curry (12), Zach Collins (10) and Evan Turner (10) while Deandre Ayton (19), Isaiah Canaan (11), Trevor Ariza (10), Dragan Bender (10) and De’Anthony Melton (10) reached double figures for Phoenix.

INJURY REPORT

Portland: Maurice Harkless (right ankle) is probable; G Evan Turner (left shoulder) and G Gary Trent (right quad) are out for Wednesday’s game vs. Phoenix.

Phoenix: Darrell Arthur (personal reasons), Devin Booker (right hand) and Mikal Bridges (left elbow) are out for the Suns.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday night's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.