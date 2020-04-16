Trail Blazers and NBC Sports Northwest Present Themed Weeks of Classic Trail Blazers Games

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 16, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers and NBC Sports Northwest will present four weeks of themed Classic Trail Blazers games, reliving the top Trail Blazers games and memorable moments from the past 30 years, starting this Sunday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Highlights of the classic games – which will air on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in each of the next four weeks – include matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers, games featuring Trail Blazers All-Stars from the ‘90s, including Clyde Drexler, Terry Porter and Arvydas Sabonis, as well as buzzer-beaters and franchise record-setting games.

Tuesday games will be preceded by Talkin’ Ducks at 6 p.m., hosted by NBC Sports Northwest Trail Blazers broadcasting talent Jordan Kent. Games on Thursdays will be preceded by Hurd Mentality at 6 p.m., which is hosted by Trail Blazers TV analyst, Lamar Hurd.

Visit trailblazers.com/schedule for the complete Trail Blazers Classic Games schedule on NBC Sports Northwest.