Trail Blazers and NBA Team up to Renovate Boys & Girls Club Court as Part of NBA 75th Anniversary Legacy Project

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 17, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers have announced the launch of a new project in partnership with the NBA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro. The organizations will collaborate in 2022 to provide a complete upgrade and court redesign to the gymnasium at the Blazers Boys & Girls Club on NE Martin Luther King Blvd. in Portland.

Upgrading the gymnasium is part of the NBA Cares 75th Anniversary Project to refurbish and unveil a newly renovated Live, Learn and Play Center in each team’s local market. As part of that project, NBA Cares has provided a $25,000 donation. This year also marks the 75th anniversary celebration for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro. To honor both anniversaries, the Trail Blazers will be donating $50,000 toward the project to bring the total investment to $75,000.

Trail Blazers Guard CJ McCollum recently met virtually with youth & teens from the Blazers Boys & Girls Club to share the big news and chat about basketball, life and growing up. To view photos and video from CJ’s big unveil, click here.

“We are thrilled to announce this project to bring a new court to the Blazers Boys & Girls Club with the help of the league and our friends at Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro”, said Dewayne Hankins, President of Business Operations of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “Providing a state-of-the-art facility continues the organization’s commitment to positively impacting youth from underserved and marginalized communities by creating a safe space for kids and families to live, learn and play. We’ll also utilize this renovation as an anchor for continued support of the Blazers Boys & Girls Club and all local Boys & Girls Clubs.”

The renovation will be a small part of the continued support from the Trail Blazers of Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro, including game and event ticket donations, corporate partner programs, special events, in-kind donations, and more. The Club will also utilize the renovated court to help support local BIPOC AAU basketball clubs with high-quality, affordable gym space.

More details on the project, including the court design and ribbon cutting details will be available at a later date.