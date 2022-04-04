Trail Blazers and Jazz to Tipoff at 6:30 P.M. on April 10

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 3, 2022) – The Trail Blazers final regular season game on Sunday, April 10 will start at 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time, the NBA announced today.

The game will be televised on ROOT SPORTS and ROOT SPORTS Plus, and aired on flagship station Rip City Radio AM-620 and the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network. The television pregame show will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday’s game at Moda Center will be the Trail Blazers annual Fan Appreciation Night. For information on tickets, visit trailblazers.com/tickets.