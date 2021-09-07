Trail Blazers and Great Notion Brewing Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Exclusive Co-Branded Merch

PORTLAND, Ore. (September 7, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers announced today a new multi-year partnership with northwest-based brewery Great Notion. Known for its innovative mobile app and culinary-inspired brews, Great Notion’s creativity and true Pacific Northwest roots make them a welcome addition to Moda Center’s beer selection. Their groundbreaking mobile app brings their characters to life, builds a sense of community among their fans and allows customers to purchase beer directly for pickup, shipping or delivery.

“Great Notion is a staple in Portland beers and a perfect fit as a partner with the Trail Blazers,” said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “Their one-of-a-kind brand identity merged with our Pacific Northwest-rooted Trail Blazers brand will not only bring Rip City fans great beer, but a partnership like you’ve never seen.”

This first of its kind partnership includes co-branded merchandise with Great Notion’s skeleton character, Moss, on hats, t-shirts and crew neck sweatshirts. Additionally, Great Notion customers have the potential to receive access to exclusive discounts on tickets to future Trail Blazers games. Fans will also get the opportunity to try multiple Great Notion beers at the annual Rip City Ale Fest slated for later this year. More information will be shared about Ale Fest soon.

“We’re huge fans of Rip City and we’re stoked to partner with the Trail Blazers and share our Ripe IPA with fans,” said Paul Reiter, Great Notion Co-Founder and CEO. “Like the Trail Blazers, we’ve taken the lead on using cutting-edge technology to create an awesome fan experience.”

Great Notion’s award-winning flagship IPA, Ripe, will be available in 16 oz. cans at Moda Center during Trail Blazers games with a label that will feature Moss playing basketball on cans all season long.

On Sunday, September 19, the Trail Blazers and Great Notion will be launching their partnership in style with a kickoff party at Great Notion’s NW Taproom location (2444 NW 28th Ave, Portland, OR, 97210) from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Safely join the party with special physically-distanced appearances from Blaze the Trail Cat, BlazerDancers, family friendly fun, games, a photobooth and the exclusive release of new Trail Blazers merchandise.

Health and safety will be at the forefront of the event with masks mandatory at all times unless actively eating or drinking and physical distancing encouraged.