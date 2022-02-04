Trail Blazers Acquire Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson and Justise Winslow

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 4, 2022) – The Trail Blazers have acquired guards Eric Bledsoe and Keon Johnson and forward Justise Winslow from the LA Clippers in exchange for Norman Powell and Robert Covington, the team announced today. Portland also received Detroit’s 2025 second-round pick from the Clippers in the trade.

Bledsoe, 32, has appeared in 54 games (29 starts) for the Clippers this season, posting averages of 9.9 points (42.1% FG, 31.3% 3-PT, 76.1% FT), 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.28 steals in 25.2 minutes. A veteran guard in his 12th NBA season, Bledsoe (6-1, 214) holds career averages of 13.7 points (45.2% FG, 33.6% 3-PT, 78.4% FT), 3.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.36 steals in 756 games (568 starts) with the Clippers, Phoenix, Milwaukee and New Orleans. Bledsoe was selected with the 18th pick of the 2010 NBA Draft by Oklahoma City before being acquired by the Clippers in a draft-night trade. The Kentucky product was named NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2011 and twice garnered NBA All-Defensive honors while a member of the Bucks (First Team in 2019, Second Team in 2020).

Johnson, 19, has averaged 3.5 points (33.3% FG, 27.3% 3-PT, 76.2% FT), 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 15 appearances for the Clippers this season. Selected with the 21st pick of the 2021 NBA Draft by New York and subsequently traded to the Clippers, Johnson (6-4, 185) was a SEC All-Freshman honoree in his lone season at Tennessee.

Winslow, 25, averaged 4.2 points (44.7% FG, 61.0% FT), 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists through 37 games (one start) for the Clippers this season. In his seventh season out of Duke, Winslow (6-6, 222) was originally drafted by Miami with the 10th pick of the 2015 NBA Draft. An NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection in 2016, he holds career averages of 8.3 points (41.3% FG, 31.7% 3-PT, 63.8% FT), 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 304 games (107 starts) with Miami, Memphis and the Clippers.

“The Trail Blazers would like to thank Norman Powell and Robert Covington for the many contributions they made on the floor and in this community,” said Interim General Manager Joe Cronin. “Norman Powell scored 1,206 points in 67 games with us with a beautiful blend of explosiveness and efficiency. Robert Covington’s unique talents shined with his impressive mix of 214 3-pointers, 175 steals and 147 blocks in 118 games. We wish both guys the very best moving forward.”

Originally acquired from Toronto on March 25, 2021, Powell appeared in 67 games (66 starts) for the Trail Blazers, averaging 18.0 points (45.1% FG, 38.8% 3-PT, 83.0% FT), 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.12 steals.

Covington was acquired by Portland from Houston on November 22, 2020. He played in 118 games (110 starts) for the Trail Blazers, averaging 8.1 points (39.3% FG, 36.5% 3-PT, 81.6% FT), 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.48 steals and 1.25 blocks.