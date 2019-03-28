Trail Blazers 2019 Opening-Round NBA Playoff Tickets Go On Sale to the Public Monday, April 1 – No Foolin’

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 28, 2019) – With their sixth-straight trip to the NBA Playoffs now secure, tickets to the Portland Trail Blazers opening round in the postseason will go on sale to the general public Monday, April 1 at Noon. While that day is traditionally the prank-filled April Fool’s Day, team officials are urging fans to avoid being “fooled” and victims of ticket fraud by purchasing directly at trailblazers.com/tix.

Playoff seeding in the NBA’s Western Conference is likely up-for-grabs until the regular-season finales on April 10. That means Trail Blazers fans will have to wait to see if the team opens in Portland at Moda Center, or on the road. The Trail Blazers clinched their playoff berth with a 148-144 double-overtime home victory over the Brooklyn Nets on March 25.