The Top Trail Blazers Social Media Posts of the Summer

Posted: Aug 28, 2018

Damian Lillard

Dame taking part in an essential Portland summer pastime: soaking in the Willamette. 

Lillard pulled up to a local park with a U Haul truck of shoes, hundreds of kids showed up to meet Portland’s star and snag some kicks.

Real Love ... Dame Jr

A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on

It’s bigger than basketball .

CJ McCollum

What else can you say to a reply like that? CJ’s tweet blew up, with t-shirts quickly following.

The only thing better than this #TBT is CJ’s caption.

Legend @manuginobili

A post shared by Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) on

While this a nice tribute to the legend, the actual photo he chose is amazing. Why you gotta do the man like that, Nurk?

Evan Turner

After the CJ vs. Kevin Durant nontroversy, ET had a novel solution to end the beef.

A post shared by evan turner (@evanturner) on

SALT BAE.

Meyers Leonard

So. Cute.

H A M M E R

A post shared by Meyers Leonard (@meyersleonard11) on

Meyers has been documenting his summer in the gym on IG including this HAMMER.

Wade Baldwin IV

Move that finger. Tag a friend. GOODLUCK

A post shared by Wade Baldwin IV (@_wadeiv) on

 Wade is literally all of us trying to find some form of entertainment in the offseason.

Maurice Harkless

This might be the most angelic photo we've ever seen.

Al-Farouq Aminu

Chief represented us in the NBA Africa Game, and brought along this fire fit. #FarouqIsDefinitelyOnFire

Jake Layman

FOREVER. I love you.

A post shared by Jake Layman (@j_lay_lay) on

JAKE GOT ENGAGED!

Zach Collins

I’m in control of my destiny, never in doubt... #RipCity

A post shared by Zach Collins (@zachcollins_33) on

Zach was pretty quiet on social media this summer, but laser focused on the goal at hand.

Caleb Swanigan

Passssssion>Politics. . Love always gon win. #RIPBIG5. #RNE

A post shared by Caleb Swanigan (@calebswanigan50) on

Love's always gonna win indeed, Biggie.

Nik Stauskas

Where do I start? On August 8th 2017, we started dating and I knew you were special from the get go. Your smile, kind heartedness and spunky energy had me falling in love with you immediately. Sprinkle in your dedication to be great and your unwavering support for me and my career, and I knew I had a partner that I wanted to be with forever. Fast forward exactly one year later, and I became the luckiest man in the world. I always knew when I got down on one knee you would say yes, but to actually have it happen last night was a dream come true! In just one short year you’ve changed my life in ways I never imagined were possible. I look forward to the future and all I can do is smile thinking about the amazing memories we will be able to create together as a family! Thank you so much for being you and bringing out the best in me. You make me the happiest man in the world! I love you hunny!!

A post shared by Nik Stauskas (@nikstauskas11) on

ANOTHER ENGAGEMENT!

Seth Curry

DONT LINK ME....... @lloydsicard

A post shared by Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) on

After being out all last season with an injury, Seth's got something to prove & has been grinding this offseason.

Anfernee Simons

We're not crying, you're crying. This is the moment Anfernee's life changed.

Gary Trent Jr.

The rookie’s dreams came true and he couldn’t contain his excitement.

