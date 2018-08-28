The Top Trail Blazers Social Media Posts of the Summer
Damian Lillard
Who gone be on the Willamette river tomorrow?— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 10, 2018
Dame taking part in an essential Portland summer pastime: soaking in the Willamette.
All kids in Portland... if you wear a size 12 or 12.5 meet me at Irving Park at 8pm shoe giveaway ...— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 26, 2018
Lillard pulled up to a local park with a U Haul truck of shoes, hundreds of kids showed up to meet Portland’s star and snag some kicks.
It’s bigger than basketball .
CJ McCollum
Im trying Jennifer— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018
What else can you say to a reply like that? CJ’s tweet blew up, with t-shirts quickly following.
Happy Thursday. My freshman year in HighSchool... 5’2 108LBS of caramel chocolate. Yes those are high top AF1s with the strap. Also in case you were wondering, I’m dunking while not jumping.... preparing for takeoff. Who would’ve thought I would grow. Had a mustache at 13. Dirty Stache still going strong #Blessings #Everyonewastallerthanme #TheysaidIWOULDNEVRMAKEIT #LaughingtothebanklikeHAHA #Backtoworkigo
The only thing better than this #TBT is CJ’s caption.
While this a nice tribute to the legend, the actual photo he chose is amazing. Why you gotta do the man like that, Nurk?
Evan Turner
Box it out one time https://t.co/EegZZ9wl2t— Evan Turner (@thekidet) July 26, 2018
After the CJ vs. Kevin Durant nontroversy, ET had a novel solution to end the beef.
SALT BAE.
Meyers Leonard
My BIGGEST fan pic.twitter.com/HLJXcQqZRK— Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) August 14, 2018
So. Cute.
Meyers has been documenting his summer in the gym on IG including this HAMMER.
Wade Baldwin IV
Wade is literally all of us trying to find some form of entertainment in the offseason.
Maurice Harkless
This might be the most angelic photo we've ever seen.
Al-Farouq Aminu
Chief represented us in the NBA Africa Game, and brought along this fire fit. #FarouqIsDefinitelyOnFire
Jake Layman
JAKE GOT ENGAGED!
Zach Collins
Zach was pretty quiet on social media this summer, but laser focused on the goal at hand.
Caleb Swanigan
Love's always gonna win indeed, Biggie.
Nik Stauskas
Where do I start? On August 8th 2017, we started dating and I knew you were special from the get go. Your smile, kind heartedness and spunky energy had me falling in love with you immediately. Sprinkle in your dedication to be great and your unwavering support for me and my career, and I knew I had a partner that I wanted to be with forever. Fast forward exactly one year later, and I became the luckiest man in the world. I always knew when I got down on one knee you would say yes, but to actually have it happen last night was a dream come true! In just one short year you’ve changed my life in ways I never imagined were possible. I look forward to the future and all I can do is smile thinking about the amazing memories we will be able to create together as a family! Thank you so much for being you and bringing out the best in me. You make me the happiest man in the world! I love you hunny!!
ANOTHER ENGAGEMENT!
Seth Curry
After being out all last season with an injury, Seth's got something to prove & has been grinding this offseason.
Anfernee Simons
We're not crying, you're crying. This is the moment Anfernee's life changed.
Gary Trent Jr.
Signed my first nba contract this morning happy and blessed to call Portland my home for the next 3 years #JustBeGreat #dreamcometrue pic.twitter.com/PYcJIGv0Pf— GARY x TRENT x JR (@gtrentjr) July 6, 2018
The rookie’s dreams came true and he couldn’t contain his excitement.