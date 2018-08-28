The Top Trail Blazers Social Media Posts of the Summer

Damian Lillard

Who gone be on the Willamette river tomorrow? — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 10, 2018

Dame taking part in an essential Portland summer pastime: soaking in the Willamette.

All kids in Portland... if you wear a size 12 or 12.5 meet me at Irving Park at 8pm shoe giveaway ... — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 26, 2018

Lillard pulled up to a local park with a U Haul truck of shoes, hundreds of kids showed up to meet Portland’s star and snag some kicks.

Real Love ... Dame Jr A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on Aug 22, 2018 at 12:30pm PDT

It’s bigger than basketball .

CJ McCollum

Im trying Jennifer — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018

What else can you say to a reply like that? CJ’s tweet blew up, with t-shirts quickly following.

The only thing better than this #TBT is CJ’s caption.

Legend @manuginobili A post shared by Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) on Aug 28, 2018 at 7:45am PDT

While this a nice tribute to the legend, the actual photo he chose is amazing. Why you gotta do the man like that, Nurk?

Evan Turner

Box it out one time https://t.co/EegZZ9wl2t — Evan Turner (@thekidet) July 26, 2018

After the CJ vs. Kevin Durant nontroversy, ET had a novel solution to end the beef.

A post shared by evan turner (@evanturner) on Jul 2, 2018 at 12:50am PDT

SALT BAE.

Meyers Leonard

My BIGGEST fan pic.twitter.com/HLJXcQqZRK — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) August 14, 2018

So. Cute.

H A M M E R A post shared by Meyers Leonard (@meyersleonard11) on Aug 25, 2018 at 2:54pm PDT

Meyers has been documenting his summer in the gym on IG including this HAMMER.

Wade Baldwin IV

Wade is literally all of us trying to find some form of entertainment in the offseason.

Maurice Harkless

A post shared by Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) on Aug 27, 2018 at 1:51pm PDT

This might be the most angelic photo we've ever seen.

Al-Farouq Aminu

Chief represented us in the NBA Africa Game, and brought along this fire fit. #FarouqIsDefinitelyOnFire

Jake Layman

FOREVER. I love you. A post shared by Jake Layman (@j_lay_lay) on Jul 29, 2018 at 3:40pm PDT

JAKE GOT ENGAGED!

Zach Collins

Zach was pretty quiet on social media this summer, but laser focused on the goal at hand.

Caleb Swanigan

Love's always gonna win indeed, Biggie.

Nik Stauskas

ANOTHER ENGAGEMENT!

Seth Curry

DONT LINK ME....... @lloydsicard A post shared by Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) on Jul 11, 2018 at 11:03am PDT

After being out all last season with an injury, Seth's got something to prove & has been grinding this offseason.

Anfernee Simons

We're not crying, you're crying. This is the moment Anfernee's life changed.

Gary Trent Jr.

Signed my first nba contract this morning happy and blessed to call Portland my home for the next 3 years #JustBeGreat #dreamcometrue pic.twitter.com/PYcJIGv0Pf — GARY x TRENT x JR (@gtrentjr) July 6, 2018

The rookie’s dreams came true and he couldn’t contain his excitement.