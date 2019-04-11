Third-Seeded Trail Blazers Begin First Round Series With Thunder on Sunday

With a dramatic come-from-behind win against the Kings, the Trail Blazers earned the third seed in the Western Conference Playoffs and a date with the sixth-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. Portland's first-round series begins Sunday, April 14 at Moda Center with a 12:30 p.m. start time, airing on ABC.

Portland (3) vs. Oklahoma City (6):

Game 1: Sunday, 4/14 at Portland - 12:30 PM on ABC

Game 2: Tuesday, 4/16 at Portland - 7:30 PM on TNT

Game 3: Friday, 4/19 at Oklahoma City - 6:30 PM on ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, 4/21 at Oklahoma City - 6:30 PM on TNT

Game 5: Tuesday, 4/23 at Portland - TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, 4/25 at Oklahoma City - TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, 4/27 at Portland - TNT (if necessary)