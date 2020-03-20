NBC Sports Northwest To Air 12 Classic Trail Blazers Games, Beginning This Sunday March 22 with 1977 NBA Finals at 4pm

Portland, Ore. (March 20, 2020) – Over the next four weeks, NBC Sports Northwest will air Trail Blazers Classic Games, beginning this Sunday, March 22, with the 1977 NBA Finals at 4 p.m. PT.

In total, NBC Sports Northwest will air 12 Trail Blazers Classic Games, culminating on Wednesday, April 15 with Game 6 of the 1992 Western Conference Finals at 6 p.m. PT.

Highlights of the classic games include nine NBA Playoffs and Finals matchups, Damian Lillard’s 61-point performance in January, and Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler’s near quadruple-double in 1986.

Weekend games will air during previously scheduled Trail Blazers game windows, while all weekday games will follow NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio’s Rip City Drive, which airs from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. PT.

Throughout the games, combinations of NBC Sports Northwest’s Jordan Kent, Michael Holton, Lamar Hurd and Travis Demers will host pre-, halftime and postgame coverage.

AIR DATE TIME (PT) GAME

March 22 4 p.m. 1977 NBA Finals

March 24 6 p.m. 2019 NBA Playoffs: Game 3 vs. Den.

March 25 6 p.m. 2000 NBA Playoffs: Game 5 vs. Utah

March 27 6 p.m. March 28, 2017: Nurkic’s First game vs. Den.

March 29 4:30 p.m. 2011 NBA Playoffs: Game 4 vs. Dal.

March 30 6 p.m. 2019 NBA Playoffs: Game 7 vs. Den.

April 2 6 p.m. Jan. 10, 1986: Clyde’s near quadruple-double

April 5 6 p.m. Jan. 20, 2020: Lillard’s 61-point game

April 7 6 p.m. 2014 NBA Playoffs: Lillard’s game-winner vs. Hou.

April 9 6 p.m. 1990 NBA Finals: Game 2 vs. Det.

April 13 6 p.m. 2019 NBA Playoffs: Game 5 vs. OKC

April 15 6 p.m. 1992 NBA Playoffs: WC Finals Game 6 vs. Utah

