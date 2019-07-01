Trail Blazers Announce 2019 NBA Summer League Roster

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 1, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers today announced their roster for the 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, highlighted by second-year guards Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr., forward Skal Labissiere, rookie Nassir Little, and two-way signee Jaylen Hoard.

Portland’s four-day Summer League training camp begins Tuesday, July 2 at the Practice Facility.

The Trail Blazers selected Little out of North Carolina with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, while Hoard was signed to a two-way contract today following one year at Wake Forest. Simons averaged 3.8 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 20 games (one start) during his rookie campaign. Trent Jr. posted averages of 2.7 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 15 games (one start) as a rookie. After being acquired from Sacramento in a trade on Feb. 7, 2019, Labissiere averaged 3.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists in nine appearances (one start) with the Trail Blazers.

Portland will tip-off their 2019 NBA Summer League schedule on Saturday, July 6 against Detroit (12:30 p.m.), followed by games on Sunday, July 7 vs. Houston (7 p.m.) and Tuesday, July 9 vs. Utah (3 p.m.), before finishing the preliminary round on Thursday, July 11 vs. Oklahoma City (5 p.m.). The first game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center while the next three games will be played at Cox Pavilion. Both facilities are located on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The 2019 NBA Summer League features all 30 NBA teams and the Chinese and Croatian National Teams. Each team will play four preliminary games, after which the top eight teams will be seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15 at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

Fans can purchase 2019 NBA Summer League tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

2019 Trail Blazers Summer League Roster



No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Last Played NBA Years 56 Zach Auguste F/C 6-10 243 7/8/93 Galatasaray R 54 Keljin Blevins G/F 6-6 200 11/24/95 Montana State R 46 Gian Clavell G 6-4 185 11/26/93 Movistar Estudiantes 1 52 Mike Daum F/C 6-9" 235 10/30/95 South Dakota State R 6 Jaylen Hoard F 6-8" 210 3/30/99 Wake Forest R 48 Keith Hornsby G 6-4 210 1/30/92 Texas (G League) R 50 Demetrius Jackson G 6-1" 200 9/7/94 76ers (Two-Way) 3 17 Skal Labissiere F/C 6-11" 225 3/18/96 Trail Blazers 3 42 Trey Lewis G 6-2" 185 10/18/92 Salt Lake City (G League) R 9 Nassir Little F 6-6" 220 2/11/00 Trail Blazers R 38 Devin Robinson F 6-8" 200 3/7/95 Wizards (Two-Way) 2 1 Anfernee Simons G 6-4" 185 6/8/99 Trail Blazers 1 40 Jarnell Stokes F/C 6-9" 260 1/7/94 Xinjiang Guanghui (China) 3 2 Gary Trent Jr. G 6-6" 205 1/18/99 Trail Blazers 1 44 Isaiah Whitehead G 6-4" 213 3/8/95 Pistons (Two-Way) 2

Summer League Coaches:

Nate Tibbetts (South Dakota)

Dale Osbourne (South Alabama)

Jim Moran (William & Mary)

John McCullough (Oklahoma)

Jannero Pargo (Arkansas)

Jon Yim (UC Irvine)

Summer League Assistant Coaches:

Matt Whinrey (IUPUI)

T.C. Swirsky (UNLV)

Brian Barkdoll (Northwest Nazarene)

Director of Player Heath and Performance: Jesse Elis (North Dakota)

Head Athletic Trainer: Geoff Clark (Oregon State)

Sports Performance Specialist: Todd Forcier (Washington State)

Sports Performance Specialist: Ben Kenyon (Adelphi)