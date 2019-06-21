Trail Blazers Tip-Off NBA Summer League July 6

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 21, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers will tip-off their 2019 NBA Summer League schedule on Saturday, July 6 against Detroit (12:30 PM), the NBA announced today.

The defending NBA Summer League champion Trail Blazers will follow up the Saturday opener with games on Sunday, July 7 vs. Houston, Tuesday, July 9 vs. Utah and Thursday, July 11 vs. Oklahoma City before entering the tournament round. All games will take place at either Thomas & Mack Center or Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Every MGM Resorts NBA Summer League game will air live on television for the second straight year, with ESPN networks and NBA TV combining to televise a record number of games. MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, which features all 30 NBA teams and the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, will tip off with 10 games on July 5 and continue through Monday, July 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The first day of action will include five games on NBA TV and a tripleheader on ESPN.

The event opens with all 32 teams playing four preliminary games each. The top eight teams are then seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15 at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

Portland’s NBA Summer League roster will be announced the week of July 1. The Trail Blazers will begin Summer League practice on July 2.

TRAIL BLAZERS 2019 NBA SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 6 vs. Detroit 12:30 PM Thomas & Mack Center (ESPNU)

Sunday, July 7 vs. Houston 7:00 PM Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 9 vs. Utah 3:00 PM Cox Pavilion (ESPN2)

Thursday, July 11 vs. Oklahoma City 5:00 PM Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)