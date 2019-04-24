Trail Blazers Sign President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey to New Multi-Year Contract Extension

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 24, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have announced a contract extension for President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey, taking him through the 2023-24 season.

“Neil has done an exceptional job finding and keeping the talent that has made the Trail Blazers a perennial playoff team, culminating in this season’s magical run to the Western Conference Finals,” said Jody Allen, Trustee of Paul G. Allen Trust. “I have great confidence in the culture he has created in Portland, and I look forward to seeing it thrive and grow for years to come.”

Promoted to President of Basketball Operations in 2015, Olshey was named the 10th General Manager in franchise history on June 4, 2012, and finished his seventh season at the helm in 2018-19. In his role, Olshey leads the organization’s Basketball Operations, overseeing talent evaluation, player personnel decisions, contract negotiations and salary cap management.

“Consistency and continuity have been great assets to us as a franchise, and Neil’s extension speaks greatly to our on-court success,” said Trail Blazers president and CEO Chris McGowan. “Neil and his staff have done a tremendous job executing his vision for the team and the results are something we are all proud of.”

Under Olshey’s leadership, the Trail Blazers have won two division titles, made the postseason six consecutive seasons and are coming off playoff series wins over Oklahoma City and Denver that led them to their first Western Conference Finals berth in 19 years. Olshey fortified the team’s playoff roster by executing midseason deals for Rodney Hood and Enes Kanter.

“I am honored to extend my tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers under the leadership of Jody Allen, the ongoing partnership with Bert Kolde, Chris McGowan and Terry Stotts and in the memory of Paul G. Allen,” said Olshey. “Leslie, Connor, James and I love Portland and feel blessed to be a part of the future of Rip City.”