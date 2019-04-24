Trail Blazers Sign Head Coach Terry Stotts to Contract Extension

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 24, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed head coach Terry Stotts to a multi-year contract extension, keeping him as head coach of the franchise through the 2021-22 season, president of basketball operations Neil Olshey announced today. Per team policy, terms of the extension were not disclosed.

With playoff series wins over Oklahoma City and Denver this season, Stotts guided the Trail Blazers to their first Western Conference Finals berth since 2000, finishing with a 53-29 record and the third seed in the West. Under Stotts, Portland has made the postseason six straight seasons and is 325-249 over seven seasons since he was hired in 2012. That stretch also includes two division championships and two trips to the Western Conference Semifinals.

"In the face of adversity, Terry did an inspirational job this season leading our team to one of its most thrilling and best finishes ever," said Jody Allen, Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust. "It speaks to his experience, creativity and resolve and I am looking forward to where he can take the team in the years to come."

On Jan. 18 vs. New Orleans, Stotts joined Jack Ramsay as the second coach in franchise history to reach 300 wins and is one of six active NBA head coaches to have 300 victories with their current team. He is also the second head coach to lead the franchise to six straight postseason appearances, joining Rick Adelman.

“Terry’s leadership and approach to the game are critical to our continued success, said Olshey. “His ability to develop young players while winning at a high level allows us to build a sustainable roster without sacrificing immediate results. We have built a successful partnership these past seven years and I look forward to continuing that success in the future.”

Portland has finished with a winning record in six consecutive seasons, marking the second time the team has accomplished that feat. Three of the franchise’s 14 50-win seasons have come under Stotts, whose 440-417 overall coaching record with Atlanta, Milwaukee and Portland make him just one of 48 head coaches to reach the 400-win mark in NBA history.

“I would like to thank Jody and Neil for their continued belief and trust in me and my staff,” said Stotts. “I am very excited to continue to build on what we started here seven years ago. Last season was very enjoyable and rewarding on many levels. I have been fortunate to work with a wonderful staff and talented players, who are all outstanding people.

“My wife, Jan, and I could not be happier with the ways things have turned out for us personally and for the team. We look forward to what the future will bring for the Trail Blazers.”