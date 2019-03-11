Trail Blazers Gameday Poster Series Seeking Fan Submissions For Fan Appreciation Night & Regular-Season Finale

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 11, 2019) – For the second year, the Portland Trail Blazers have teamed up with local artists to continue the Gameday Poster Series, featuring unique poster designs for each home game that represent Portland’s match-up against the opposing team. Only 100 copies of these limited-edition prints are sold each game, and are available for $12 at Rip City Clothing Co. inside Moda Center. Proceeds from the sale of these posters benefit the Trail Blazers Foundation, helping community programs that assist local underserved children and families where they live, learn and play.

Now’s your chance to get involved! Fans can submit their Gameday Poster Series design ideas at trailblazers.com/posters now through Wednesday, March 27 for a chance for their poster to be featured on Fan Appreciation Night on Wednesday, April 10. After all submissions are reviewed, the top three designs will be selected for an online fan vote. Fan voting will take place at trailblazers.com/vote from April 1-3. The winning artist will receive two tickets to the Trail Blazers regular-season finale against the Sacramento Kings on April 10, and will be featured on the big screen during a timeout presentation.

While also raising funds for the community, the Gameday Poster Series allows local artists to showcase their talents to a broad audience and present their interpretation of Rip City. Artists are encouraged to use their own style and perspective while incorporating elements from the Portland community. To read more about the Gameday Poster Series, please see the New York Times feature for more information and photos of previous posters.

If you’d like to apply early for the 2019-20 Gameday Poster Series, please submit an application at trailblazers.com/posters to be considered for next season.

