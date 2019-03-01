Terry Stotts Named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 1, 2019) – Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts has been named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for February, the league announced today.

Currently in his seventh season at the helm, Stotts led the Trail Blazers to a 6-3 month, which matched the best record in the West for February. Winners of five straight, The Trail Blazers are 4-0 on their current seven-game road trip, and five of Portland’s six wins in the month came against current playoff teams with winning records.

At 38-23, Portland is tied for third in the Western Conference standings.

Stotts has won the award six times, the most by a Trail Blazers head coach. He is also the only current NBA head coach to win it in each of the past six seasons.

On Jan. 18 vs. New Orleans, Stotts joined Jack Ramsay as the second coach in franchise history to reach 300 wins and is one of five active NBA head coaches to have 300 victories with their current team.

Stotts previously won the award in November 2013, December 2014, February 2016, March 2017 and January 2018, joining Rick Adelman (3), Nate McMillan (3), Mike Dunleavy (2), Ramsay and Mike Schuler as Trail Blazers head coaches who have taken home the honor.

Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer was named the NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month.