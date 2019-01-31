Trail Blazers Recall Anfernee Simons From G-League

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 31, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have recalled guard Anfernee Simons from the Agua Caliente Clippers of the NBA G League, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Assigned to Agua Caliente on January 20, Simons averaged 17.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 22.7 minutes in four games with the Clippers.

Simons, 19, is averaging 1.5 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 5.7 minutes in 10 games with the Trail Blazers this season. Portland selected Simons (6-4, 185) with the 24th overall pick of the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.