Trail Blazers Announce 2018 NBA Preseason Schedule

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 1, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers announced their NBA preseason schedule today, featuring three games at the Moda Center and two road contests. Portland will tip-off the preseason on Saturday, Sept. 29 vs. Toronto in Vancouver, B.C. as part of the NBA Canada Series.



Following the trip to Vancouver, the Trail Blazers will travel to Phoenix for a game on Oct. 5, before returning home to Portland for three games at the Moda Center to round out the schedule. Portland will host Utah on Oct. 7, Phoenix on Oct. 10 and Sacramento on Oct. 12.



The Trail Blazers finished the 2017-18 season as Northwest Division champions with a 49-33 record and earned a playoff berth for the fifth consecutive season.



All five Trail Blazers preseason contests will be aired on the Trail Blazers Radio Network and flagship station NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio AM-620.



For Trail Blazers tickets, call 844-RIP-CITY or visit trailblazers.com.





= HOT GAME = GOOD VALUE

Saturday, September 29

4:00PM Toronto

@ Rogers Arena, B.C. 620 Rip City Radio

Friday, October 5

7:00PM Phoenix

@ Talking Stick Resort Arena 620 Rip City Radio

Sunday, October 7

6:00PM vs. Utah

@ Moda Center 620 Rip City Radio

Wednesday, October 10

7:00PM vs. Phoenix

@ Moda Center 620 Rip City Radio