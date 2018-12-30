Trail Blazers Transfer Caleb Swanigan to NBA G League's Texas Legends

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 30, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers have transferred forward Caleb Swanigan to the NBA G League’s Texas Legends, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Swanigan, 21, is averaging 1.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 8.4 minutes in 16 games this season.

The 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft out of Purdue, Swanigan appeared in 14 games (12 starts) for the Canton Charge of the NBA G League last season, averaging 14.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.00 steal and 30.3 minutes.

He holds career NBA averages of 2.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 7.5 minutes in 43 games (three starts) over two seasons with the Trail Blazers.