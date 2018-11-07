This Summer's Fifth Annual Rip City 3-on-3 to Offer Clinics, Classes & Contests With Trail Blazers Youth Basketball Coaches and Partners

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 12, 2018) – Signups for the fifth annual Rip City 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament presented by Les Schwab Tire Centers are in full effect, with all proceeds benefitting the Trail Blazers Foundation. This year, Rip City 3-on-3 is proud to be partnering with Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA), an organization whose mission is to transform the youth sports culture into a Development Zone where all youth and high school athletes have a positive, character-building experience that results in better athletes and better people.

During the tournament, PCA will host 30-minute Chalk Talks for parents, coaches and athletes focusing on the benefits of building a positive culture in youth sports. In addition to the PCA Chalk Talks, tournament attendees under the age of 14 can take part in Nike Youth Clinics hosted by Trail Blazers Youth Coaches. The clinics are 30 minutes and focus on learning specific basketball skills and drills. Other events taking place the weekend of the tournament include:

Toyota Youth Skills Challenge - Contestants will have to make a lay-up, dribble through obstacles, complete a pass through a passing receptacle, and make a free throw. Qualifiers take place on the Trail Blazers Community Court operated by Shoot 360 during select times. Finalist will play on Center Court where the champion will be selected.

3-Point Contest – Contestants have a limited time to make as many 3-point shots as they can. Qualification rounds take place on the Trail Blazers Community Court operated by Shoot 360 on Saturday and early Sunday, and finals take place on Sunday at Center Court.

Sprite Slam Dunk Contest – No qualifiers needed, participants can show up and show out during the Sprite Slam Dunk competition judged by a panel of esteemed Trail Blazers broadcasters and alumni.

Rip City 3-on-3 will utilize a tournament format consisting of pool play beginning Saturday morning, leading into exciting single-elimination playoffs on Sunday. The results of pool play will provide the basis for seeding teams into the championship playoff brackets. Each team will get a minimum of three scheduled games over the course of the two-day tournament and every participating player will receive a free tournament t-shirt and free tickets to a Trail Blazers preseason game. Division winners will be entered into a drawing to play at halftime of a Trail Blazers preseason game.

The tournament will feature 52 courts staged throughout the Rose Quarter campus, with a variety of divisions for male and female players available for registration. The final registration deadline is July 20. The tournament is organized and managed by Eventuris, whose pedigree includes operating the largest 3-on-3 tournaments in the country. Those interested in participating in the tournament as a vendor can apply here, http://ripcity3on3.com/vendor-application/. If you are interested in volunteering for the tournament, you can register at http://ripcity3on3.com/volunteer.

ABOUT POSITIVE COACHING ALLIANCE

Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) develops BETTER ATHLETES, BETTER PEOPLE through resources for youth and high school sports coaches, parents, administrators and student-athletes. In addition to 1,000+ free audio-video and printable tips and tools at www.PCADevZone.org, PCA has partnered with roughly 3,500 schools and youth sports organizations nationwide to deliver live group workshops, online courses and books by PCA Founder Jim Thompson that help those involved in youth and high school sports create a positive, character-building youth sports culture.

ABOUT THE TRAIL BLAZERS FOUNDATION

The Trail Blazers Foundation is dedicated to positively impacting the lives of kids and families who have been historically underserved where they live, learn and play across Oregon and Southwest Washington. The Trail Blazers Foundation gives grants to nonprofits, schools and youth and is funded through meaningful corporate partnerships with Wells Fargo, Nike, Moda Health and CarMax, revenue from Trail Blazers license plate sales, as well as other fundraising efforts. More information is available at www.trailblazers.com/foundation.

ABOUT LES SCHWAB TIRE CENTERS

Les Schwab Tire Centers (www.lesschwab.com) is one of the leading independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 7,000 employees and more than 470 locations throughout Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Utah and Colorado. The company has been recognized for its business practices through several awards, including a Milestone award from the Oregon Sustainability Board, Oregon Economic and Community Development Department honors, an Environmental Excellence award from the Association of Washington Business, an Integrity Counts award from the Northern Idaho Better Business Bureau, and The Oregonian’s 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 Top Workplaces.