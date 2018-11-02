YOUTH, FAMILIES FROM LOCAL NONPROFITS CAN EXPERIENCE TRAIL BLAZERS GAMES THROUGH PLAYERS COMMUNITY TICKET PROGRAM

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 1, 2018) – Throughout the 2018-19 NBA regular season, youth and families selected by local nonprofits and schools can enjoy Portland Trail Blazers games through a special ticket program courtesy of a group of the team’s players. More than 6,000 tickets have been earmarked for designated sections of Moda Center to bring the Rip City experience to underserved communities including military veterans.

“The player community ticket program is another way that we see our players stepping up to have a positive impact in our local community.,” said Christa Stout, Trail Blazers Vice President for Social Responsibility. “We know that coming to a game is a special opportunity, and we appreciate that our players are inviting youth and families to games who are going through tough times or who might not otherwise have the chance to attend.”

The following Trail Blazers are participating in the Players Ticket Program, each with their own section of seats, to benefit these organizations and causes:

Damian Lillard – “Lillard Timers”

Donating to schools participating in his RESPECT program and other organizations:

Parkrose High School Respect Program

Roosevelt High School Respect Program

Madison high School Respect Program

Radiation Therapy Program – Doernbecher Children’s Hospital

Susan G. Komen of Oregon & SW Washington

New Avenues for Youth

Special Olympics Oregon

Oregon Humane Society

CJ McCollum – “CJ’s Crew”

Donating to organizations throughout the Portland metro area:

Boys & Girls Clubs

American Cancer Society

Black Parent Initiative

Portland Public Schools

Friends of the Children

SMART

Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest

Urban League of Portland

Meyers Leonard – “Leonard’s Troops”

Donating to military service groups and a select nonprofit:

USO Northwest

Veteran Tickets Foundation

Children’s Cancer Association

Maurice Harkless – “Mini Moes”

Donating to organizations focused on equity and leadership:

Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center (POIC)

City of Portland Office of Youth Violence Prevention

Native American Youth and Family Center (NAYA)

Elevate Oregon

Self Enhancement, Inc.

Jusuf Nurkic – “Nurk Nation”

Donating primarily to the local Bosnian community

Evan Turner -- “Team Turner”

Greater Than Program at Alder Elementary School

Wade Baldwin IV -- “Baldwin’s Ballers”

College Possible Portland

