Trail Blazers Waive Oliver, Onuaku, & Payton II

PORTLAND, Ore. (Oct. 13, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers have waived forward Cameron Oliver, center Chinanu Onuaku and guard Gary Payton II, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

All three players were signed to training camp contracts last month.

Oliver, 22, averaged 1.0 point, 2.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 4.2 minutes in three games for the Trail Blazers this preseason.

Onuaku, 21, posted preseason averages of 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 5.2 minutes in three games.

Payton II, 25, finished the preseason averaging 4.0 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.3 assists and 8.1 minutes in three games.

Portland’s roster stands at 15 players entering the season opener on Oct. 18 vs. the L.A. Lakers at Moda Center.