CJ McCollum Named Western Conference Player of the Week

PORTLAND, Ore. (Nov. 12, 2018) – Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, it was announced today by the league.

McCollum led the Trail Blazers in scoring for the week, averaging 25.7 points (50.8% FG, 36.4% 3-PT, 87.5% FT) to go with 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He had the third-highest scoring average in the Western Conference for the week and ranked third in field goals made (31).

Portland (10-3) went 3-0 on the week with victories over the Bucks, Clippers and Celtics, all of which have winning records. The Trail Blazers have won four straight games, marking their longest winning streak of the season.

McCollum scored a season-high 40 points (17-26 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, six assists and four steals in Portland’s 118-103 victory over Milwaukee on Nov. 6. With the performance, McCollum became the third player in team history to have a game with at least 40 points, four rebounds, six assists and four steals (Drexler – five times, Lillard). McCollum followed that game with 23 points and seven rebounds in a 115-105 victory over the Clippers on Nov. 8.

This is the first Western Conference Player of the Week honor for McCollum, who becomes the 12th different player in franchise history to receive the award.