Rip City Ale Fest Returns for Fifth Year of Local Craft Beer, Games and Trail Blazers Basketball, January 18th

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 8, 2019) – Join the Portland Trail Blazers for a pregame beer tasting event! On Friday, January 18, the Fifth Annual Rip City Ale Fest is back at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. A ticket to Rip City Ale Fest includes a tasting glass and ten tasters from a wide variety of local craft breweries including 10 Barrel Brewing, Avid Cider Co., Hop Valley Brewing Co., MillerCoors, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Budweiser and more. Enjoy bar games such as cornhole and giant Jenga, and live music from local artist Jordan Harris.

A pre-purchased Rip City Ale Fest ticket also includes entry to the Trail Blazers game as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. at Moda Center. Guests must be 21 years or older to purchase tickets for Rip City Ale Fest. Tickets to Ale Fest will be available at the door for an increased price and will include a ticket to the Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio game on February 7.

In addition to local brews, there will be a showcase of Trail Blazers City Edition Uniforms on display to enjoy. These special uniforms, which are a collaboration between the Trail Blazers and 12 local artists, are limited-edition pieces that allowed the artists to express their passion for Rip City and the Pacific Northwest.

To purchase tickets for Rip City Ale Fest, visit trailblazers.com/alefest.