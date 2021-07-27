Statement From The Trail Blazers On The Passing Of Stan McKenzie

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 26, 2021) – The Trail Blazers organization mourns the passing of former Trail Blazer Stan McKenzie. McKenzie died July 21 at the age of 77. McKenzie was selected by Portland in the 1970 NBA expansion draft and spent two-plus seasons with the franchise. A member of Portland’s original 1970-71 team, McKenzie holds the distinction of being the only player to appear in all 164 games for the Trail Blazers during the team’s first two seasons. After seven seasons in the NBA, with Baltimore, Phoenix, Portland, and Houston, he went on to a successful career in human resources and personnel services and devoted his time to church leadership. We extend our heartfelt condolences to McKenzie’s family and all who loved him.