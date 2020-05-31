Statement From the Trail Blazers Organization and Players

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 30, 2020) – We are devastated and frustrated by the most recent senseless acts of violence in the long continuum of racial injustice in our country. The Trail Blazers organization and players grieve the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the countless others who have lost their lives in this increasingly familiar manner. This unprecedented moment has challenged us to not be silent but to use our voices, our time and our energy to be genuine allies to those who endure these injustices directly. Now is the best time to support one another and condemn all prejudice, racism and injustice in our society, country and world. We will continue to utilize our resources to unite and show up in impactful ways.