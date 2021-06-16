Statement from the Portland Trail Blazers on Broadcast Talent

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 16, 2021) – The Trail Blazers announced today that Jordan Kent will no longer serve as Television Play-By-Play Broadcaster. Kent started with the Trail Blazers in 2016 as Television Studio Host alongside Michael Holton, filled in as Television Play-By-Play Broadcaster during the NBA restart in Orlando in 2020 and was named Television Play-By-Play for the 2020-21 season.

“We’re extremely thankful for the hard work, dedication and passion Jordan has put into his roles with the Trail Blazers,” said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “He brought a wealth of basketball knowledge and experience to the organization and we wish him nothing but the best as he continues in his career.”