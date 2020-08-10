Start Times Set For Trail Blazers Final Two Seeding Games

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 10, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, August 11 will now start at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time, it was announced by the NBA. In addition, tip-off for the Trail Blazers final seeding game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, August 13 has been set for 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The location of the August 11 game against Dallas has been changed to The Field House. The August 13 game against Brooklyn will be played at AdventHealth Arena. Both games will be televised on NBC Sports Northwest, the Official Network of the Portland Trail Blazers, and aired on the Trail Blazers Broadcasting flagship station, NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM, and the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

TNT will televise both games nationally. However, the TNT broadcast will be blacked out in the Portland market.