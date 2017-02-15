Shootaround Notes: Aminu Out, Patience with Nurkić

In the midst of his hottest spell of the season, Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu will sit out Portland's matchup Wednesday night versus the Utah Jazz with a left knee sprain, head coach Terry Stotts confirmed at the team's morning shootaround. Aminu was averaging 14.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7% from behind the three-point line over the Trail Blazers' last five games, compared to his season averages of 8.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 30.7% from deep.

"[Aminu] has been really consitent defensively for us, but our last few games he's been shooting the ball well and looked like he's in a good rhythm, having confidence in it," Stotts said, indicating he had no timetable for Aminu's return. "Hopefully when he gets back, he picks up where he left off."

With Evan Turner already sidelined with a fractured third metacarpal in his right hand and now Aminu out, Stotts is forced to shuffle his rotation even further in Portland's final game before the NBA All-Star break. Add into that the debut of recently acquired big man Jusuf Nurkić, and Stotts has his hands full versus the Jazz.

"Honestly, it reminds me a little bit of the CBA days when players are out and bringing in a new player, incorporating a new player into what you're doing, you've got to go slow with him and do it at a good pace but still you don't wanna lose what you've done so far with your team," Stotts recalled his start in coaching with the Continental Basketball Association's Albany Patroons. "Everybody goes through injuries. When you have those injuries, it gives opportunities for other players to show what you have. That's why you have a full roster. Not everybody is going to play 82 games."

Stotts continued: "Everybody works throughout the season. Everybody is ready, they go through the sets, they're prepared."

One player who could seize an opportunity versus the Jazz is rookie forward Jake Layman, who saw a few rotation minutes earlier in the season when Aminu missed time with a calf injury. Layman, along with fellow rookie Tim Quarterman, was recalled earlier in the week from a D-League stint with the Windy City Bulls where he averaged 17.9 points and six rebounds in eight games.

"[Layman] played well," Stotts said of the University of Maryland product. "He got a lot of minutes, he looked comfortable. He didn't shoot the ball as well as he would've liked, but he got good looks and he's still a confident shooter."

---

Acquired Monday in a trade with the Denver Nuggets, 22-year-old Bosnian big man Jusuf Nurkić is set to make his Trail Blazers debut Wednesday versus the Jazz. After one practice and shootaround, Nurkić is learning the Blazers' system, but point guard Damian Lillard is stressing patience with the 7-0, 280 lb. center.

"He's a fast learner," Lillard said of his new teammate. "We haven't put in every play we have with him, but a lot of the things that we run, we've put in and he's out there running through it like it was nothing. I'm sure it will be different when you get a little bit tired and you gotta worry about stuff over the course of the game, you might forget a few things every now and then, but out here [at shootaround] he had it down."

Lillard added: "A guy is coming from one environment to another where you've been comfortable, you've known your role, you know what's expected, you've been familiar with your teammates and the coaching staff and no you in a completely different place. A lot of times you come in and you wanna dow the right things to help, you don't wanna step on people's toes and things like that. I think it's more important that we embrace him and be by his side to pick him up.

"We gotta give him a big welcome to the team and make sure he know that he's wanted, he's welcome."