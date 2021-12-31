Rodney Billups Joins Trail Blazers Coaching Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 31, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers have named Rodney Billups as an assistant coach, the team announced today.

Billups, 38, is the younger brother of Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups.

Billups joins the Portland staff from Milwaukee where he served as a scout for the Bucks this season. Prior to that he was the head coach at the University of Denver for five seasons (2016-21). Billups was also a standout collegiate player for Denver (2002-05).

Before joining Denver, Billups served as director of basketball operations for two seasons (2010-12) and as an assistant coach for four seasons (2012-2016) at the University of Colorado under head coach Tad Boyle.

Following his collegiate playing career, Billups played professionally with BK Riga of the Latvian Basketball League and Kouvot of the Finnish Korisliiga before joining the college coaching ranks.