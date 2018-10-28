Portland's Late Run Answered in Loss to Miami

MIAMI -- The Trail Blazers (3-2) erased a 19-point deficit to claim a narrow fourth-quarter lead, but the Heat (3-2) surged back as Portland dropped its second game of the season 120-111 Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

“I thought (Miami) made some timely shots,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “We gave up a key rebound on a free throw, that hurt us. But they made some big plays in the last three minutes. The timely shooting made the difference.”

It didn’t look as though the Trail Blazers would even be in a position to make a game of it after shooting 38 percent from the field and 15 percent from three in the first half.

While Portland’s inability to put the ball in the bucket in the first half was part of the problem, veteran guard and future Hall-of-Famer Dwyane Wade posed his own set of issues for the visitors. His corner three-pointer to close the first half gave him 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the field and the Heat a 15-point advantage, 57-42, going into the break.

Were it not for 17 points from Damian Lillard in the first half, the damage would have been much worse.

“We was a little bit lifeless,” said Lillard of Portland’s first half. “It’s a long game so I just tried to keep telling the team ‘we’ve got to pick our energy up, have some life.’ I knew that it would eventually be a game and we would find our way back. That’s what we do.”

After putting up just 44 points in the first half, Portland rattled off 37 in the third quarter to outscore Miami by five and cut the lead to 89-79 going into the fourth.

Trailing by 13 points, 94-81, with nine minutes to play, Portland evened the score with a quick 15-2 run – all with Damian Lillard watching from the bench. Lillard returned following a Miami timeout and promptly buried a three to give Portland its first lead since the opening quarter.

“We just hung around,” said Stotts. “I thought we executed well, I thought out offense came back with us, we were scrappy defensively. It wasn’t any one thing, I thought we just played good basketball. Meyers (Leonard) and Zach (Collins) played well together, obviously Dame had an outstanding game and he was a big part of (the comeback) as well.”

But the Blazers could never stretch that lead, and Miami’s 10-0 run in the closing minutes swung the momentum back in the home team’s favor for good. A five-point possession that started saw Kelly Olynyk made an and-1, miss the free throw, only to have Miami get the rebound and, a few seconds later, a three-pointer from Goran Dragic was especially devastating.

“That was tough,” said Collins. “Whiteside was on back and I didn’t box him out well enough, he got over to Meyers’ side. Meyers will probably get told that he missed that rebound but that’s more on me because I let Whiteside get to the ball. Little things like that, got to be smarter. I’ve got to learn from that, got to realize that in a tight game like that, all that stuff counts.”

Portland would never reclaim the lead thereafter and were outscored 19-5 in the final 3:18 of regulation.

TOP PERFORMERS

Damian Lillard continued his scorching start to the season with 42 points on 15-of-28 shooting from the field, 5-of-11 shooting from three and 7-of-7 shooting from the line to give the sixth-year point guard back-to-back games of 40+ points for the first time in his career. In addition, Lillard’s 169 points this year are the most by a Trail Blazer in the first five games of a season, breaking a record Lillard set in 2016-17 (163 points).

CJ McCollum went 7-of-20 from the field for 19 points to go with seven rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes. For the second straight game, McCollum picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter, making it hard for the 6-4 guard out of Lehigh to find his rhythm in the first half.

Zach Collin was the only other Trail Blazer to score in double figures, going for 13 points thanks in large part to 8-of-8 shooting from the free throw line.

Six Heat players scored in double figures led by Goran Dragic, who scored 17 of his 28 points in the second half.

Kelly Olynyk also made the most of the second half, putting up 15 of his 19 points after the intermission.

Dwyane Wade scored just one point in the second half to finish with 19 as well, while Josh Richardson and Justice Winslow added 11 and 10, respectively.

LISTEN UP

NOTABLE

• Trail Blazers held under 120 points for the first time this season and to a season-low 111 points. They scored just 42 points in the first half, their lowest point total of any half this season. They scored 69 second half points and eliminated a 19-point first half deficit to lead by three points twice in the fourth quarter.

• Trail Blazers were attempting to become just the fourth team in league history to score at least 120 points in each of their first five games of a season, joining the 1960 Philadelphia Warriors (set a league-record seven straight), the 1962 San Francisco Warriors (six straight) and the 1983 Denver Nuggets (six straight).

• Trail Blazers scored 37 points in the third quarter and 32 points in the fourth quarter. In their 20 quarters played this season (not counting five-minute overtime vs. Washington), they have scored at least 30 points in a quarter 13 times.

• Trail Blazers trailed at the half for the first time this season.

QUOTABLE

“Sometimes when the team is struggling — we weren’t making shots, we weren’t getting a ton of stops— sometimes you’ve got to take it upon yourself to light a fire, be a spark that the team needs. I tried to do that.” — Damian Lillard

NEXT UP

After finishing up their once-yearly swing through Florida, the Trail Blazers head north to Indiana to face the Pacers Monday night in the third game of a four-game trip. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.