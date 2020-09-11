PODCAST » Rip City Report, 2019-20 Wrap It Up Edition

Greetings from North Portland. While large swaths of the state are burning, clouded in smoke or both, we decided to whistle past the graveyard to record a 2019-20 season wrap up edition of the Rip City Report...

In this, our 213th edition, Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, consider the direction of the Portland Trail Blazers, the 2019-20 campaign, the importance of Jusuf Nurkic, good free agent fits for the Blazers and hand out our 2020 "Most" awards. We also play another round of "Walton or Oden" and answer your questions about Gary Trent Jr., the NBA draft, former Blazers who could have made a difference last season, Anfernee Simons, Greek food and more.



