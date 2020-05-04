PODCAST » FIRST BUS, EPISODE 7

Casey Holdahl and Brooke Olzendam aren't letting the season suspension stop them from keeping the conversation going, and they've shared that with you in Episode 7 of the First Bus podcast. In this episode, the two discuss sweatshirt sizes, Twitter follow lists and Casey's problem with them, the sliding scale of penmanship, Brooke's initial thoughts on the Great British Baking Show, the "Last Dance" documentary and tie ins to the Trail Blazers, meditation and Brooke's weekly comedy wrap up.

You can subscribe to First Bus on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. And if you've got any thoughts on topics you'd like to hear discussed on First Bus, let them know!