Players from around the association offer their support for Jusuf Nurkić
Nurkić left Monday night's game with a lower leg injury that Coach Stotts called "devastating"
Jusuf Nurkic had one of the best games of his career on Monday night, posting 32 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks before he went down in the second overtime with a lower leg injury. Nurkic was taken to a local hospital immediately, and as news of the injury spread, players from around the NBA offered their support and prayers on social media.
Praying for you hard right now Nurkic, Gods got you!
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 26, 2019
Prayers for Nurkic
— Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) March 26, 2019
Speechless... Prayers up Nurk @bosnianbeast27
— Pat Connaughton (@PlanetPat5) March 26, 2019
From your #MileHighBasketball family,
You're in our thoughts, big fella. pic.twitter.com/v8709chPuv
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 26, 2019
Prayers up to you big fella @bosnianbeast27
— Will Barton (@WillTheThrillB5) March 26, 2019
Prayers up for Nurkic..
— Tim Hardaway Jr (@T_HardJR) March 26, 2019
Sending Prayers Nurkić...
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 26, 2019
Nurkic
— DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) March 26, 2019
Prayers up for my brother @bosnianbeast27 pic.twitter.com/Xa6XtUIr0X
— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) March 26, 2019
Prayers up to the big fella
— GARY x TRENT x JR (@gtrentjr) March 26, 2019