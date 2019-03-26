Players from around the association offer their support for Jusuf Nurkić

Nurkić left Monday night's game with a lower leg injury that Coach Stotts called "devastating"
Posted: Mar 25, 2019

Jusuf Nurkic had one of the best games of his career on Monday night, posting 32 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks before he went down in the second overtime with a lower leg injury. Nurkic was taken to a local hospital immediately, and as news of the injury spread, players from around the NBA offered their support and prayers on social media.



Stay strong bro! @bosnianbeast27 prayers up

