Well Wishes for Paul Allen

Paul Allen's community of friends and colleagues take to social media to remember his legacy.

I am so saddened by the tragic news today of Paul’s passing. I was fortunate to get to know him, learn from him and witness all the passion he put into making our world a better place. I will miss him dearly. Thanks for all that you gave. Rest in Peace Paul Allen. pic.twitter.com/8n2VNyz4cP — Chris McGowan (@ChrisDMcGowan) October 15, 2018

RIP Paul Allen ! #TrailblazersFamily — Wade Baldwin IV (@The_Fourth_Wade) October 16, 2018

Terrible news. Prayers to Mr. Allen’s Family.. https://t.co/1QV0GgGn4s — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) October 15, 2018

Mr. Allen, thank you. A brilliant mind, a giving heart and an unforgettable legacy. Thoughts and prayers to your friends and family. May you Rest In Peace. It was an honor knowing you. pic.twitter.com/n8QL0r2W4W — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) October 15, 2018

Paul Allen simply thank you! — Damon Stoudamire (@Iambiggie503) October 15, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to Mr. Allen’s Family.. was a pleasure working for you for 3 years in Portland thanks for everything https://t.co/lo9YQlOp0G — Pat Connaughton (@PlanetPat5) October 15, 2018

Just heard the news about the death of Paul Allen. I had the great honor of spending 7 years with him in Porltland. A great man who really loved the game and will be missed. RIP Mister Allen — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) October 15, 2018

Paul Allen will never be forgotten. He was a great owner, an amazing leader and a truly wonderful person. I'm forever grateful that we got to share so many great moments together. His passion and dedication will be deeply missed. My heart goes out to his family and friends. — LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) October 15, 2018

Tragic news ahead of the season... my thoughts and prayers go to his loved ones and everyone in the @trailblazers organization https://t.co/x8H7wH4qbR — Chris Paul (@CP3) October 15, 2018

Just woke up to the sad news about Paul Allen! My family and i deepest condolences goes out to the family and friends of who i heard nothing but great things about. #RIPPaulAllen — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 15, 2018

Paul deserved more time in life. He would have made the most of it. I will miss him tremendously. https://t.co/npPAjGCCsc — Bill Gates (@BillGates) October 16, 2018

On the late Paul Allen: Without him, NBA would’ve abandoned the Pacific Northwest long ago. Howard Schultz sealed Seattle’s fate by selling Sonics to Oklahoma’s Clay Bennett, but Allen committed his resources to keeping the Blazers in Portland. The league’s far better for it. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 16, 2018

RIP Paul Allen. Thank you for your immeasurable contributions to the community and beyond... Rock on. pic.twitter.com/0C33KqA47k — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) October 16, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of Paul Allen, who was a strong advocate for environmental protection. He and the team at Vulcan played a pivotal role in developing the Shark Conservation Fund alongside LDF. His legacy lives on via his incredible work as a philanthropist and investor. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) October 16, 2018

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement today regarding the passing of Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen: pic.twitter.com/cXHQiUqnjQ — NBA (@NBA) October 15, 2018

Our condolences to the friends and family of Paul Allen and the Trail Blazers organization. https://t.co/gSyn2fJQTZ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 16, 2018

The Lakers join the @NBA family in mourning the loss of @trailblazers owner Paul Allen.



https://t.co/DRSmRgpRHn pic.twitter.com/fY8DNhMNAG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 16, 2018

Our thoughts & condolences to the family and loved ones of Paul Allen, as well as the @trailblazers and @Seahawks organizations. — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 15, 2018

So sorry to hear this sad news. Our condolences to Paul Allen’s family and the entire @TrailBlazers organization. https://t.co/wnGzYwra46 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 15, 2018

We are thinking of our NBA family, @trailblazers, after the passing of their owner, our league partner & friend, Paul Allen. We admire his contribution to our sport & to his communities. He, his family, his teams & his friends are in our thoughts & prayers at this difficult time. — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 15, 2018

Sending thoughts and love out to Rip City.



The league is in a better place because of Mr. Paul Allen. He will be missed as a member of our NBA family. — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 15, 2018

So sad to hear this. Our thoughts and prayers are with the @trailblazers organization & the Allen family. https://t.co/G2fIY1u9nB — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) October 15, 2018

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Paul Allen. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire @trailblazers organization during this difficult time. https://t.co/EyqQQT51EB — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 15, 2018

Our hearts go out to Paul’s family and friends and the entire @trailblazers organization. pic.twitter.com/5aK5semJ2S — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 15, 2018

Sending our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Paul Allen. Our thoughts are with you and the @trailblazers organization. https://t.co/pAv73e368q — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 15, 2018

The Bulls are saddened to hear of the passing of Paul Allen. Our thoughts are with Allen’s family and the Blazers organization. https://t.co/VAFW2iWGnq — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 15, 2018

Our thoughts are with the family & friends of @trailblazers owner, Paul Allen, and the entire Blazers organization. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 15, 2018

The Miami HEAT organization is saddened to learn of the death of Paul Allen. We send our deepest condolences to Allen’s family and friends. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 15, 2018

Our condolences to the family and friends of Paul Allen and the entire Portland Trail Blazers family. — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 15, 2018

My condolences to Paul Allen the @trailblazers owner. I pray for strength in a time for his family. He was a visionary and will be missed. @NBA — Corey Maggette (@Corey_Maggette) October 15, 2018

Terribly sad news. Prayers are with him and his family. https://t.co/zlQkvS2FOx — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) October 15, 2018

Rest in Peace Paul Allen. It feels weird mourning a billionaire who you never met, but some of the best moments and memories of my life, with friends and family and strangers alike, are centered around the @trailblazers. They wouldn't have happened without him. Sad day. — KARMS (@IanKarmel) October 15, 2018