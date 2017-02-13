National Media Weigh-In on Blazers' Swap with Nuggets

Almost 24 hours after rumors began swirling, the Portland Trail Blazers made it official Monday morning by announcing the acquisition of center Jusuf Nurkić and a 2017 first round pick from the Denver Nuggets. In exchange, Portland sent center Mason Plumlee, a 2018 second round pick and cash considerations to Denver.

The 22-year-old Nurkić comes to Rip City with career averages of 7.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, and his shooting 50% from the field this season. The draft pick acquired now gives the Blazers three selections in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Analysis of the trade has rolled in from various national media outlets, and here's what they're saying about the deal...

ESPN.com's Kevin Pelton gave the Blazers a 'B+.' While the trade changes Portland's style in the present, the move is future-focused, writes Pelton:

Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver graded the deal a 'C+,' noting that the exchange can't be properly evaluated until the trade deadline passes on February 23:

The Washington Post's Tim Bontemps writes that the Blazers are shifting their focus from this season to the future: