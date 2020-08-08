Old Rivalries Resurface In Loss To Clippers

The Portland Trail Blazers squandered an opportunity to move into a virtual tie for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a 122-117 loss to the LA Clippers Saturday afternoon at The Field House on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus on the grounds of the Walt Disney World Resort outside of Orlando.

“Give the Clippers credit, they had a bunch of young guys run around double-teaming, trapping, a lot of activity,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “And they made some big shots. But we didn’t make the plays, point blank. Last two minutes, we didn’t make the plays at either end to win a game.”

The Trail Blazers are now 32-39 overall and 3-2 through five games at the Orlando restart. With the loss, the Trail Blazers fall 1.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eight-seed in the West and only lead the San Antonio Spurs by a half game for ninth with three games to play.

Sunday’s game featured plenty of scoring and little defense through the first three quarters, with both teams shooting better than 60 percent from the field and better than 50 percent from three in the first half. But thanks in large part to going 11-of-21 from deep, the Trail Blazers managed to take a 75-69 lead into the halftime intermission.

For as good as both teams were at scoring in the first half, they were just as bad in the third, with neither team shooting better than 35 percent from the field in the quarter. But this time, it was the Clippers that gleaned an advantage from three-point shooting -- they went 5-of-12 from three in the third -- to outscore the Trail Blazers 26-21 while cutting the lead to one going into the fourth.

After a back-and-fourth start to the quarter, Portland pushed their advantage back to five with just under three minutes to play, and with the Clippers holding out many of their players due to load management, the Trail Blazers looked like a good bet to come away with their fourth victory of the restart.

But the Clippers reserves, not content to give up so easily, held Portland to two points in the final 2:58 to give themselves a chance. Rodney McGruder hitting a three with 26.5 seconds to give the Clippers a 118-117 lead provided that chance.

But it would take Damian Lillard, a 90 percent free throw shooter, missing a pair from the line with 18.6 seconds to play to give the game to the Clippers. Lillard missed a deep three on the next possession with 9.5 seconds to play that would have tied the game, the Clippers got the rebound, got fouled and Landry Shamet made two free throws to assure the five-point victory.

“Once I got to the line down one, I felt good about that,” said Lillard. “I was like, okay, we’re going to be up one, come down, get a stop and then it’s a free throw game. Left the first one short and even after that I was like, alright, it’s gonna be tied, they gonna get the last shot. And then left another one short and I was just like, sometimes I guess that has to happen. But typically at the end of the game, I always feel like I’m going to come up big, just experiencing so many of those moments. I guess sometimes you come up short. That was that.”

Well, not entirely. After the game, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, who had been razzing Lillard throughout the game despite sitting out, mimicked Lillard’s wave from the Game 5 game-winner versus the Thunder last year -- a shot hit over Paul George, one of Beverley’s teammates for the moment -- as Portland walked off the court.

“(George) did the wave because he also was surprised (Lillard missed free throws) because he experienced getting waved at last year,” said Lillard post-gamee. “Let me say this: for one, I know what happened. I expect myself to make those free throws and I didn’t when my team needed it, which was a failure for me that I can accept.

“But asking me about Patrick Beverley, I sent him home before at the end of a game. Paul George just got sent home by me last year in the playoffs, so they know. The reason they reacting like that is because of what they expect from me, which is a sign of respect and it just shows what I’ve done at a high clip more times than not. So I’m not offended by it. If anything, it should just tell you how much it hurt them to go through what I put them through in those situations previously.”

George spent much of the game talking trash as well, including telling Gary Trent Jr. that “you talk too much” after the second-year, second-round pick stripped the former Pacer and Thunder forward.

That trash talk continued post-game on social media, with Beverley and George going at Lillard in Instagram comments. Lillard responded by reminding George about his predilection for switching teams when times get tough before signing off by calling the both Clippers “chumps.”

CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting, eight assists and four rebounds in 39 minutes. Lillard also played 39 minutes, contributing 22 points, five assists and three rebounds in in the process.

Jusuf Nurkic was just short of a triple-double with 10 points, 13 rebonds and nine assists in 33 minutes. Gary Trent Jr. continued to shoot the lights out in Orlando, going 7-of-13 from the field and 6-of-10 from three for 22 minutes in 35 minutes. Carmelo Anthony had 21 points and seven assists.

Six Clippers scored in double figured led by George, who shot 50 percent from the field and finished with 21 points in 28 minutes. Landry Shamet added 19 and Reggie Jackson finished with 17.

Next up, the Trail Blazers face a near must-win Sunday afternoon versus the Philadelphia 76ers in their first back-to-back of the restart.

“Sixers are a challenge whether it’s a back-to-back or not,” said Stotts. “This loss today really hurt, so hopefully we have the mindset of how important that game is tomorrow.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.