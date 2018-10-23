Wizards Execute Late, Blazers First Overtime Loss Of The Season

PORTLAND -- After starting their 2018-19 regular season campaign with two relatively comfortable victories, the Trail Blazers got their first close game of the year Monday night versus the Wizards.

They also got their first loss.

Damian Lillard was blocked at the rim on potential game-winner at the end of both regular and overtime, resulting in the Trail Blazers eventually falling 125-124 to the Wizards in front of a crowd of 19,187 Monday night at the Moda Center.

"Offensive rebounds, giving up open threes, turning the ball over – even our opportunities, we had two chances to win it at the buzzer," said Lillard. "For me obviously, I looked right back at those two plays. I think the kind of effort that we had, we put ourselves in position to win the game, just didn’t execute on the defensive end or the offensive end as good as we needed to to win it. That’s frustrating."

The Trail Blazers are now 2-1 at home and for the season thus far.

The first half that saw both teams score 62 points on better than 45 percent shooting, while the second half offense ground to a half for both teams. Neither team shot better than 25 percent from the field in the third quarter, with the Trail Blazers going a terrible 1-of-12 from three.

The Wizards, however, made one more free throw attempt, which would give them a one-point advantage going into the fourth quarter. It would stay just about that close for the entire fourth, with the lead changing 11 times. It was only after Nik Stauskas hit a three-pointer off an assist from Lillard to give Portland a 111-108 lead with 13 seconds to play that it seemed the home team might remain undefeated.

But on the ensuing possession, Bradley Beal hit a three-pointer to tie the game for the 11th time in the fourth quarter at 111-111, and that's how it would end in regulation after Lillard's attempt was blocked by Otto Porter and Jusuf Nurkić tip rimmed off as time expired.

“We were going to foul, they passed it quickly and we weren’t in a position to foul," said Stotts of Portland's last defensive play of regulation. "They threw it in bounds quickly to Beal. We overreacted to that, we overreacted to the next pass, so yeah, we wanted to foul in that situation.”

In the overtime, the Wizards went up 125-121 after a John Wall 17-footer with 10.1 seconds to play. CJ McCollum, after missing his first eight three-pointers, made his first with 7.0 seconds to play to cut Washington's lead to 125-124. Portland immediately fouled Wall on the inbound, sending the former Kentucky Wildcat guard to the line.

Wall missed both free throws, giving the Blazers a chance to drive the court -- they had no remaining timeouts -- for a game-winning score. But Lillard's attempt at the rim was blocked again by Otto Porter, resulting in Portland's first loss of the season.

"I might be missing shots, but I’m always here for the game," said Lillard. "Sometimes it don’t go. You’ve got to continue to be aggressive. Shots weren’t falling. It seemed like both teams it was miss after miss after miss, but we missed a little bit more. A lot of them was shots we usually make. It hurt us tonight."



TOP SCORERS

Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard went 7-of-21 from the field, 2-of-10 from three and 13-of-15 from the line for a game-high 29 points in 40 minutes. The 6-3 guard out of Weber State also logged eight assists, eight rebounds and a steal, though he also turned the ball over a game-high five times.

Center Jusuf Nurkić had a double-double before the end of the first half and finished with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 18 rebounds, including a career-best nine offensive rebounds, to go with two assists and two steals in just under 32 minutes.

Al-Farouq Aminu also logged a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Nik Stauskas shot 50 percent from both the field and from three for 15 points while tying his career-high with eight rebounds, three assists and a block in 30 minutes. Evan Turner added 10 points off the bench while also tallying seven rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes.

The Wizards had six players finish in double figures behind 28 points from Markieff Morris in just 25 minutes. Bradley Beal started out the first half strong, scoring 17 of his 25 points before the intermission. John Wall and Otto Porter Jr. both finished with 16 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 12 off the bench.

NOTABLE

• The Trail Blazers shot 87.1% from the free throw line (27-of-31) while the Wizards shot 69.2% from the stripe (18-of-26).

• Portland outrebounded the Wizards, 70-54.

• The Trail Blazers had 17 offensive rebounds leading to 21 second chance points while the Wizards had 12 offensive rebounds and scored 10 second chance points.

• Both the Portland bench and the Washington bench finished with 40 points.

• The Trail Blazers outscored the Wizards in fast break points, 14-12, while Washington out-scored Portland in the paint, 52-50.

QUOTABLE

"Did you see it? I had some good looks. Short, long, missed a variety of ways, missed some layups. Overall, we generated some good looks for everybody, we've just got to do a better job. Make one more shot, get one more stop, we win the game." -- CJ McCollum after going 5-of-25 from the field and 1-of-9 from three in Monday night's loss

NEXT UP

After three games at the Moda Center to start the regular season, the Trail Blazers hit the road for a five-game, mostly Eastern Conference road trip starting Thursday versus the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center.

"They’re all winnable games," said Lillard of the upcoming trip. "We were in position to win this one, we were up three with I think like nine seconds left. We wanted to foul, make them shoot free throws and just basically go and make our free throws and close it out that way, but it would have been great to go on the road 3-0, but going into this trip we look at all these games like they’re winnable. If we go out there with the mentality that we’ve had so far, I think we’ll be fine."

Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.