Win Streak On The Line In Second Night Of Back-To-Back In Detroit

The Trail Blazers, winners of six straight and nine of their last 10, play their final game of the regular season versus an Eastern Conference opponent when they take on the Detroit Pistons Saturday night at Lil' Caesars Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 63-54

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 39-19

AT THE PISTONS: Pistons lead, 34-25

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 117-112, 3/23/19 (Portland)

LAST PISTONS WIN: 111-91, 2/5/18 (Detroit)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Today’s game marks the second of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Pistons during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers closed the game on a 14-3 run in the final 4:28 to earn a 117-112 victory over the Pistons on March 23. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 28 points (9-16 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and nine assists while the Pistons were paced by Blake Griffin, who finished with 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal.

• CRASHING THE BOARDS: The Trail Blazers (11.6) and Pistons (11.4) are fifth and sixth in the NBA in offensive rebounding. Portland has the second-highest offensive rebounding percentage in the league (30.3%) while Detroit ranks sixth (29.3%).

• Damian Lillard has scored 20-plus points in eight straight games against the Pistons. In that span, he has averaged 25.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists. Lillard has shot 27-of-67 from the three-point line in those eight games (40.3%).

• Al-Farouq Aminu scored a season-high 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 4-5 FT) to go with seven rebounds, one assist and one steal against Detroit on March 23. Aminu has scored in double figures in four of his last six games against the Pistons.

• Seth Curry logged 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and one assist against the Pistons on March 23.

• In two games against the Pistons this season (one with New York), Enes Kanter has averaged 13.0 points and 10.5 rebounds.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers with Detroit, Blake Griffin has averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

• Andre Drummond logged 19 points (6-11 FG, 7-7 FT) and 11 rebounds against Portland on March 23. Drummond has career averages of 16.8 points and 16.0 rebounds in 12 career games against the Trail Blazers.

• Reggie Jackson finished with 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal against the Trail Blazers on March 23.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu and Detroit guard Ish Smith were teammates for two seasons at Wake Forest from 2008-10.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Rodney Hood and Pistons guard Jose Calderon were teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season.

INJURY NOTES

Both Jusuf Nurkic (broken left leg) and CJ McCollum (left popliteus strain) our out for Saturday's game in Detroit. Nurkic is out for the season, while McCollum, who is not with the team on the trip, will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Portland.

The Pistons have no injuries to report.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season.

Travis Demers will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.