Whiteside, Bazemore Step Up To Extend Streak Versus Timberwolves

PORTLAND -- After a rough start to the season at the Moda Center, spending time at home for the holidays has worked out well for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers, playing without Carmelo Anthony (left knee bruise), got impressive performances from Kent Bazemore and Hassan Whiteside, not to mention Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, to hold on for a 113-106 victory versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in front of a sellout crowd of 19,393 Saturday night at the Moda Center.

“I thought it was a great game for the most part," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "Some of it was kind of an adventure, but I was pleased that we found a way to win the game. Hassan (Whiteside) was terrific, blocking shots, rebounding, having an impact in the game."

Portland is now 14-16 overall, 8-6 at home this season. The Trail Blazers have now won four straight for the first time this season. They have also won their last three versus the Timberwolves and six of their last seven.

“I think we’ve played well," said Lillard. "We’ve had moments in every game this year where we’ve played well and then we’ll have a terrible quarter and thenwe’ll play well, then a terrible quarter and I think right now, we’re just playing much more consistent. We’re putting full games together.”

While the Timberwolves also entered the game shorthanded -- forward Karl-Anthony Towns sat out with a left knee sprain -- considering the load Carmelo Anthony had been shouldering on the offensive end as of late, the Blazers would need at least one player to pick up the slack.

And in the first half, Bazemore was up for the task. The 6-5 wing had been playing better after a rough start to the season, but he came up with something extra Saturday night, scoring 13 points in the first half on 5-of-8 shooting from three.

“Kent’s been playing some very good basketball," said Stotts. "I think since he’s been in the starting line up he’s been very effective for us and at both ends, defensively I think he’s been a little more comfortable finding his way. He’s giving us a lot of energy, he’s making his shots, especially his threes, he made a three last game late so I think he’s playing with a lot of confidence and he’s comfortable."

With Bazemore having one of his better performances as a Trail Blazer while Lillard continued to assert himself, Portland took a 61-52 lead into the intermission.

But unlike the night before versus the Magic, the second half would remain close all the way to the final whistle. Which made Whiteside's second-half performance all the more important.

With no one with the side to check him, Whiteside was able to score from a variety of spots from the floor. From offensive rebounds resulting in putbacks -- including one such sequence with 41 seconds to play in the game that helped Portland secure the victory -- and even a midrange jumper, the 7-0 center put up 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the second half.

“When he’s playing like that, we’re going to have a great chance to win the games," said Lillard. "On both ends of the floor - making free throws, making jumpers, being in the paint, getting us extra possessions. He had a big tip-in down the stretch tonight."

And defensively, Whiteside blocked five shots in the second half and changed an untold number of attempts with his aggressiveness.

"I think Covington pump-faked three times and threw the ball at Gorgui Dieng and the ball went out of bounds," recounted Whiteside. "That intimidation factor is just a part of blocking it. When guys pump-fake and pump-fake and pump-fake it, it messes up their timing."

Despite the play of Whiteside and Bazemore and the starting backcourt combining for nearly 60 points, the Timberwolves were still within two scores with just under 30 seconds to play. But the Blazers, after struggling at times from the line, made all of their free throws late to come away with the seven-point victory.

"It was a game that was a challenge and I liked that we played another complete game," said Lillard. "Even when they made runs and they did things well, we just kept doing what we do and found a way to get another win."

TOP PERFORMERS

The Trail Blazers were led by Damian Lillard, who went 10-of-25 from the field, 3-of-12 from three and 6-of-9 from the free throw line for 29 points to go with seven assists, three rebounds a block and a steal in 38 minutes.

CJ McCollum shot 50 percent from three on the way to finishing with 26 points in 36 minutes while also tallying three assists, three steals and two rebounds.

Kent Bazemore finished with a season-best 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting. He also finished with three steals for the third time this season.

And then there's Hassan Whiteside, who filled up the stat sheet to the tune of 16 points, 22 rebounds, seven blocks, making him the first Trail Blazer in franchise history to finish with such a line. He also added two assists and a steal in 38 minutes. The double-double was Whiteside's 14th in as many games.

Skal Labissiere had another strong effort off the bench, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes.

Four Timberwolves players finished in double figures led by 33 points from Andrew Wiggins.

NOTABLE

• Portland recorded a season-high 13 blocks, while Minnesota had eight. Portland recorded 1 1 or more blocks in consecutive games for the sixth time Since the 1983-84 season.

• The Trail Blazers outrebounded the Timberwolves 45-39, including a 12-7 advantage on the offensive glass. It was the third consecutive game with double-digit offensive rebounds for Portland.

• Portland dished out 19 assists, while Minnesota recorded 16.

• The Trail Blazers outscored the Timberwolves 42-40 in the paint.

• Minnesota tied a season-high with 15 3PM.

QUOTABLE

"It’s obvious when he's not like bringing it because when he does, it’s like so obvious and it’s such a big deal for our team." -- Damian Lillard on Hassan Whiteside

NEXT UP

The Trail Blazers now have Sunday off to finish up their holiday shopping before hosting the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night in the last game of a four-game homestead, Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.