What Goes Around, Comes Around (And Out) In San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO -- Sunday night in Dallas, the Portland Trail Blazers messed with Texas. One day later in San Antonio, it was Texas doing the messing.

A day after trailing the Mavericks by 19 in the first half, only to come back and win the game, the Trail Blazers endured a surprisingly similar fate to the Spurs, falling 113-110 in front of a crowd of 18,083 at the AT&T Center In San Antonio.

"Another exciting game," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "Proud of the way we competed to get back into it. You don't see too many games where both teams have a 19-point lead and it comes down to a last shot."

The Trail Blazers are now 2-2 for the season and 2-1 on the road.

Despite playing on the second night of a back-to-back for the first time this season, the Trail Blazers were the aggressors early. Between CJ McCollum, Rodney Hood and Anthony Tolliver, who started in place of Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), each netting three-pointers in the first two minutes, the Spurs missing seven of their first eight shots while turning the ball over five times in the first six minutes, Portland took their largest lead of the night at 23-4 halfway through the first quarter.

But just as the Blazers did Monday night, the Spurs started to chip away at Portland's sizable advantage. After cutting the lead to 15 by the end of the first quarter, San Antonio outscored Portland 26-18 and finished the second quarter on a 10-2 run to cut the advantage to 51-45 going into the halftime intermission.

"We came out really well, making shots, getting stops," said Damian Lillard. "And in the huddle I just kept saying 'Everything is going well for us right now. Whenever this happens, it slows down.' You stop making shots, the other team comes along and when that does happen, we've got to be able to sustain our energy on the defensive end when the shots stop falling. It happened."

And then the bottom dropped out in the third quarter. Portland went just 5-of-23 from the field in the third quarter. Between their inability to hit shots and San Antonio plugging along at a respectable clip, the Blazers were outscored by 17 in the third quarter and looked to be about out of gas down 82-71 going into the fourth.

"Offensively, we really struggled for most of the second half," said Stott. "I don't know if fatigue players a part in it, looked like some of our shots were a little leg heavy."

The Spur would go up by as many as 19 in the fourth quarter and looked as though they might pull away for the comfortable victory.

But as is often the case when the Trail Blazers are down late, until Damian Lillard says it's over, it ain't over.

After an abysmal night shooting in the first three quarter, the 6-3 point guard out of Weber State went "Dame Time," scoring 18-straight points for the Blazers on an array of deep three-pointers and acrobatic drives to the rim.

"It's my job to be aggressive, to be in attack mode and tonight, just missed a lot of shots. I think when you're missing shots, things aren't going your way, I'm not gonna shy away because of that or try to go away and say oh, it's just not my night. I'm gonna empty it. I'm going to go out swinging and I think y'all know that's always been my style, and tonight it worked out. I was able to see it go in and get rolling."

Portland had two opportunities to tied the game late in the fourth quarter, with Tolliver and Lillard both having clean looks at three-point attempts. Lillard actually had two attempts, with the last, a corner three-pointer off a play the Blazers haven't run in years, that would have tied the game as time expired. Unfortunately, the shot went three-quarters of the way down before rimming out.

"It did go in," said Lillard of the last shot of the game. "I looked right at it, it was halfway down, it actually came out. I got two opportunities back-to-back and I don't miss two of 'em. If I miss one, I can live with that, but it's a little harder because I had two opportunities. We've got to move on, try to finish the road trip on the high side."

Lillard led all players wit 28 points on 9-of-28 shooting from the field, 3-of-10 shooting from three and 7-of-8 shooting from the free throw line to go with nine rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and only one turnover in 38 minutes.

McCollum finished just behind Lillard with 27 points on 10-of22 shooting, five assists and three rebounds in 37 minutes.

Rodney Hood added 11 points while both Skal Labissiere and Anfernee Simons contributed 10 points each off the bench.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 27 points, while Derrick White added 21 off the bench.

Next up, the Trail Blazers finish the four-game trip by facing the new-look Thunder Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.