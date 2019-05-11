WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS GAME 7 PREVIEW: (3) PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS VS. (2) DENVER NUGGETS

It all comes down to one game.

After trading a lot of baskets, a bit of trash talk and even a few light blows throughout the course of six games, the three-seed Portland Trail Blazers and the two-seed Denver Nuggets will play a deciding Game 7 Sunday afternoon at the Pepsi Center, with the winner going on to face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

"For us it's about advancing, keeping our season alive," said Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard. "We know we're going into a hostile environment against a good team. They play well at home, but we've won there before. Our focus is strictly on that, just going in there and win a game, keep our season alive."

Tipoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on ABC, Rip City Radio 620 AM and ESPN Radio.

SERIES HISTORY

REGULAR SEASON, ALL-TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 98-82

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 69-22

AT THE NUGGETS: Nuggets lead, 60-29

PLAYOFFS, ALL-TIME: Series tied, 7-7

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 4-3

AT THE NUGGETS: Nuggets lead, 4-3

2018-19 MATCHUPS

Fri. Nov. 30: Denver 113, PORTLAND 112

Sun. Jan. 13: DENVER 116, Portland 113

Fri. April 5: DENVER 119, Portland 110

Sun. April 7: PORTLAND 115, Denver 108

SECOND ROUND SCHEDULE

PORTLAND - DENVER SECOND ROUND SCHEDULE

GAME DATE LOCATION TIME (PDT) Television Game 1 Monday, April 29 Denver 7:30 PM TNT Game 2 Wednesday, May 1 Denver 6 PM TNT Game 3 Friday, May 3 Portland 7:30 PM ESPN Game 4 Sunday, May 5 Portland 4 PM TNT Game 5 Tuesday, May 7 Denver 7:30 PM TNT Game 6 Thursday, May 9 Portland 7:30 ESPN Game 7 Sunday, May 12 Denver 12:30 ABC

WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS RESULTS

Western Conference Semifinals, Game #6 - Portland 119, Denver 108 — May 9, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers evened the series, 3-3, with a 119-108 victory over the Nuggets at Moda Center, setting up Portland’s first Game 7 since a 2003 first round series against Dallas ... Portland’s bench outscored the Denver reserves, 42-13 ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 32 points (11-23 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go with three rebounds, five assists and one steal ... Lillard scored 17 points in the third quarter on 6-of-10 shooting (3-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT) ... CJ McCollum added 30 points (12-24 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists ... McCollum had 11 points in the fourth quarter ... Rodney Hood led the Portland bench with 25 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 6-9 FT) to go with four rebounds ... Hood scored 10 points in the fourth quarter on 3-of-5 shooting (2-3 3-PT, 2-2 FT) ... Zach Collins matched his postseason career high with 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 5-5 FT) to go with four rebounds, one assist, one steal and a postseason career-high five blocks ... Nikola Jokic led Denver with 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists before fouling out in 37 minutes.

Western Conference Semifinals, Game #1 - Denver 121, Portland 113 — April 29, Pepsi Center, Denver, Colorado

The Trail Blazers fell to the Nuggets in Denver in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals, 121-113 ... Damian Lillard scored a game-high 39 points (12-21 FG, 4-12 3-PT, 11-13 FT) to go with three rebounds, six assists and one steal ... Enes Kanter added 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting (4-4 FT) while hauling in seven rebounds ... Rodney Hood led all players in scoring o the bench, finishing with 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go with two rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes ... CJ McCollum added 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3-PT), four rebounds, three assists and one block ... The Nuggets scored 23 points o of 18 Portland turnovers while the Trail Blazers scored six points on 13 Denver turnovers ... Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 37 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 12-12 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks ... Jamal Murray tacked on 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT), eight assists and two steals.

Western Conference Semifinals, Game #2 - Portland 97, Denver 90 — May 1, Pepsi Center, Denver, Colorado

Portland evened its best-of-seven series against the Nuggets at 1-1 with a 97-90 victory in Denver ... The Trail Blazers held the Nuggets to 12 points in the second quarter, matching the lowest-scoring second quarter by a Portland opponent in franchise postseason history ... Denver’s 35 points in the first half were the fewest points scored in the  first half of a playoff game by a Portland opponent since May 9, 2000 ... CJ McCollum scored a team-high 20 points (8-20 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with six rebounds and six assists ... Rodney Hood scored 15 points o the bench on 5-of-11 shooting (2-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT) ... Enes Kanter had 15 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks ... Al-Farouq Aminu had his first double-double of the postseason, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds ... Damian Lillard recorded 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block ... Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Western Conference Semifinals, Game #3 - Portland 140, Denver 137 (4OT) — May 3, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland and Denver played the second quadruple-overtime game in NBA Playoffs history, with the Trail Blazers earning a 140-137 victory at Moda Center ... CJ McCollum matched his postseason career-high with 41 points (16-39 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block ... McCollum scored 28 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime periods ... McCollum played 60 minutes, setting the franchise record for minutes played in a postseason game ... Rodney Hood scored a postseason career-high 19 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 5-7 FT) to go with two rebounds and one assist ... Hood scored seven of his points in the  nal 1:45 of the fourth overtime ... Damian Lillard had 28 points, six rebounds and eight assists ... Enes Kanter had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Maurice Harkless had 15 points and 10 rebounds ... Nikola Jokic recorded 33 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists, one steal and two blocks in 65 minutes.

Western Conference Semifinals, Game #4 - Denver 116, Portland 112 — May 5, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Denver evened the best-of-seven series against the Trail Blazers at 2-2 with a 116-112 victory at Moda Center ... The Trail Blazers scored a postseason-high 63 points in the first half while taking a 63-57 halftime lead ... Portland scored a postseason-high 35 points in the fourth quarter ... CJ McCollum paced the Trail Blazers with 29 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 5-6 FT) to go with five rebounds, one assist and one steal ... Damian Lillard had 28 points (9-22 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 8-11 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals ... Lillard scored 15 points in the fourth quarter ... Al-Farouq Aminu added 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocks ... Seth Curry scored a postseason career-high 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting (4-6 4-PT) to go with three rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes ... Enes Kanter had five points and a team-high 10 rebounds ... Nikola Jokic had his second straight triple-double, finishing with 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds and 11 assists to go with two steals ... Jamal Murray had a team-high 34 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 11-11 FT) to go with five rebounds and four assists.

Western Conference Semifinals, Game #5 - Denver 124, Portland 98 — May 7, Pepsi Center, Denver, Colorado

The Trail Blazers lost to the Nuggets at the Pepsi Center, 124-98, giving Denver a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Semifinals ... The Nuggets outrebounded Portland, 62-44, and outscored them in the paint, 66-44 ... Portland committed a postseason-low six turnovers while the Nuggets turned the ball over seven times ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-9 3-PT, 2-5 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block ... CJ McCollum was the only other Port-land starter to reach double figures, finishing with 12 points to go with four rebounds, three assists and one block ... Zach Collins scored a postseason career-high 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 3-4 FT) in 21 minutes o the bench ... Collins added three rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks ... Rodney Hood added 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting ... Meyers Leonard had nine points on 3-of-7 shooting (3-6 3-PT) ... Nikola Jokic paced Denver with 25 points, 19 rebounds and six assists.

SEASON SERIES NOTES

• Denver won the season series against Portland in 2018-19, 3-1. All four games were decided by single digits.

• In four games against the Nuggets, Damian Lillard averaged 21.3 points (37.1% FG, 28.6% 3-PT, 95.8% FT), 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists. Lillard shot 23-of-24 from the free-throw-line against Denver this season.

• CJ McCollum averaged 20.0 points (45.3% FG, 26.3% 3-PT, 100% FT), 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in three games against the Nuggets this season.

• In four games against the Nuggets, Al-Farouq Aminu averaged 16.0 points (50.0% FG, 31.6% 3-PT, 94.7% FT), 11.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.00 steal. His 16.0 points per game was his highest scoring average against a Western Conference opponent this season.

• Nikola Jokic averaged 25.7 points (62.0% FG, 38.5% 3-PT, 76.9% FT), 9.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.00 steal in three games against the Trail Blazers this season.

PLAYOFF SERIES NOTES

• Portland and Denver have faced each other twice previously in the postseason, with each team winning one series.

• Entering the series, the Trail Blazers and Nuggets were tied, 5-5, against each other in the playoffs, all-time.

• The Trail Blazers defeated the Nuggets 4-2 in the 1977 NBA Western Conference Semifinals despite Denver holding home court advantage. Portland won the NBA Championship that year.

• The Nuggets took a five-game first round series vs. the Trail Blazers in 1986, 3-1.

• Former Trail Blazers Will Barton and Mason Plumlee have playoff experience with the Trail Blazers. Barton averaged 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 11.6 minutes in six games during the 2014 postseason vs. Houston and San Antonio. Plumlee posted averages of 7.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.00 block and 27.8 minutes in 11 starts vs. the LA Clippers and Golden State in 2016.

• The series is only Portland’s second playoff matchup against a divisional opponent since facing the Lakers in 2002 as members of the Pacific Division. Entering this postseason vs. divisional rivals Oklahoma City and Denver, the Trail Blazers had never faced a Northwest Division opponent since the division was formed in 2004-05.

CONNECTIONS

• Portland center Jusuf Nurkic averaged 7.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 139 games (59 starts) in two-plus seasons with the Nuggets. Nurkic was acquired by the Trail Blazers in exchange for Mason Plumlee and a 2017 first round pick on Feb. 13, 2017. Plumlee averaged 9.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 136 games (all starts) across two seasons in Portland.

• Denver guard Will Barton was selected by the Trail Blazers with the 40th pick of the 2012 NBA Draft. He averaged 3.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 144 games (five starts) in two-plus seasons with Portland.

• Trail Blazers forward/center Skal Labissiere and Denver guard Jamal Murray were teammates at the University of Kentucky for the 2015-16 season.

INJURY NOTES

Center Jusuf Nurkic (left leg) is out for the duration of the postseason.

As for the Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. (left patellar) is out for the duration of the series.

BROADCAST NOTES

Game 7 will be broadcast nationally on ABC. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network. ESPN Radio will also broadcast Game 7.