WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS GAME 4 PREVIEW: (1) GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS. (3) PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

The Portland Trail Blazers will try to avoid another sweep at the hands of the Golden State Warriors when they host Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals Monday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Blazers currently find themselves trailing the Warriors 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, a deficit no NBA team have ever successfully overcome to advance, thanks to back-to-back defeats in which Portland took a double-digit lead into the halftime intermission. But in both games, the Warriors vastly outplayed the Blazers in the second half to come away with the win, the most recent being a 110-99 loss at the Moda Center Saturday night.

"Obviously it's frustrating," said Damian Lillard. "I think Game 2 we had that game and we let that one slip away, let the double-digit lead in Game 3 slip away as well, so I think it's frustrating for that reason because you could be up 2-1, and you're down 0-3. You look at the numbers and there's a slim chance of you winning the series like that, but we've got a lot to play for. Obviously you never know when the first time it's going to happen. We could be the first team to do it."

At this point, it's not about being the first team to overcome a 3-0 series deficit. Rather, it's about simply winning one game to keep their season alive and return to Oakland for a Game 5 at Oracle Arena.

"You don't want to go out being swept in the Western Conference Finals," said Lillard. "Pride, being competitors, being professionals, we've got a lot to play for. We're not ready to just go out there and say, 'Oh, we did our best, we had a great season.' I mean, we've got a lot to play for."

SERIES HISTORY

REGULAR SEASON, ALL-TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 125-104

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 84-31

AT THE WARRIORS: Warriors lead, 72-41

PLAYOFFS, ALL-TIME: Warriors lead, 11-1

IN PORTLAND: Warriors lead, 4-1

AT THE WARRIORS: Warriors lead, 7-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS SCHEDULE

PORTLAND - GOLDEN STATE CONFERENCE FINALS SCHEDULE

GAME DATE LOCATION TIME (PDT) Television Game 1 Tuesday, May 14 Golden State 6 PM ESPN Game 2 Thursday, May 16 Golden State 6 PM ESPN Game 3 Saturday, May 18 Portland 6 PM ESPN Game 4 Monday, May 20 Portland 6 PM ESPN Game 5* Wednesday, May 22 Golden State 6 PM ESPN Game 6* Friday, May 24 Portland 6 PM ESPN Game 7* Sunday, May 26 Golden State 6 PM ESPN

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS RESULTS

Western Conference Finals, Game #1 - Golden State 116, Portland 94 — May 14, Oracle Arena, Oakland, California

Golden State jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals, as the Trail Blazers fell to the Warriors in Oakland, 116-94 ... Portland was held to 36.1% shooting from the floor and 25.0% shooting from the three-point-line while being forced into 21 turnovers ... The Trail Blazers made a postseason-high 27 free throws (of 31) ... Portland outrebounded the Warriors, 47-42, and outscored them in the paint, 38-28 ... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 19 points, four rebounds and six assists ... Maurice Harkless had 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three blocks ... CJ McCollum added 17 points, three rebounds and one assist ... Enes Kanter had a double-double of 10 points and 16 rebounds to go with three assists ... Rodney Hood led the Trail Blazers bench with 17 points on 4-of-8 shooting (2-5 3-PT, 7-7 FT) ... Stephen Curry led Golden State with 36 points (12-23 FG, 9-15 3-PT, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and seven assists.

Western Conference Finals, Game #2 - Golden State 114, Portland 111 — May 16, Oracle Arena, Oakland, California

The Trail Blazers fell to 0-2 in the Western Conference Finals, suffering a 114-111 defeat to Golden State in Oakland ... Portland scored a postseason-high 65 points in the first half, taking a 15-point lead over the Warriors into the intermission ... Golden State outscored Portland by 15 points in the third quarter, evening the score at 89-89 going into the final period ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 23 points (6-16 FG, 5-12 3-PT, 6-7 FT),  five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal ... CJ McCollum added 22 points (9-23 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal ... Seth Curry scored 16 points o the bench on 5-of-9 shooting (4-7 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with one rebound, two assists and four steals ... Curry scored nine points in the fourth quarter, shooting a perfect 3-of-3 from the three-point-line ... Rodney Hood and Maurice Harkless added 12 points each ... Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 37 points (11-22 FG, 4-14 3-PT, 11-11 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists.

Western Conference Finals, Game #3 - Golden State 110, Portland 99 — May 18, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Golden State took a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals by means of a 110-99 victory over the Trail Blazers at Moda Center ... Portland scored a postseason-high 37 points in the second quarter and a postseason-high 66 points in the first half ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 23 points (7-20 FG, 2-10 3-PT, 7-12 FT) to go with three rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Damian Lillard had 19 points (5-18 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals ... Meyers Leonard started his first game of the postseason and recorded 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists ... Leonard set postseason career highs for points and assists ... Evan Turner led the Portland bench with 12 points to go with three rebounds, one assist and one steal ... Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 36 points (11-26 FG, 6-16 3-PT, 8-9 FT) to go with six rebounds and three assists ... Draymond Green had a triple-double of 20 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists to go with four steals and one block.

SEASON SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers and Warriors split the regular season series in 2018-19, 2-2. Portland won the season series against Golden State in 2017-18, 2-1.

• In four games against the Warriors this season, Damian Lillard averaged 28.3 points (47.6% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 85.0% FT), 2.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.00 steal. Lillard scored 40 points against Golden State on Dec. 29 and scored 21 points at Golden State on Dec. 27, including a game-winning three-pointer with 6.3 seconds remaining in overtime.

• CJ McCollum averaged 18.0 points (36.6% FG, 30.0% 3-PT, 84.6% FT), 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in four games against the Warriors this season. McCollum has made at least three three-pointers in seven of his last nine games against Golden State.

• In four games against the Warriors this season, Al-Farouq Aminu averaged 10.0 points (37.1% FG, 35.3% 3-PT, 100% FT), 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

• Stephen Curry averaged 28.7 points (41.5% FG, 35.1% 3-PT, 79.2% FT), 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.33 steals in three games against Portland this season. Curry has made at least five three-pointers in eight of his last 10 games against Portland.

• In four games against Portland this season, Klay Thompson averaged 21.8 points (41.6% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 78.6% FT), 5.8 re-bounds, 3.0 assists and 1.50 steals. Thompson scored 30-plus points in both of Golden State’s victories over Portland this season.

• In four games against the Trail Blazers this season, Kevin Durant averaged 28.8 points (57.5% FG, 41.2% 3-PT, 76.2% FT), 6.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.00 blocks and 1.00 steal. Durant has scored at least 30 points in seven of his last 10 games against Portland.

PLAYOFF SERIES NOTES

• Portland and Golden State have faced each other twice previously in the postseason, with the Warriors winning both series.

• Entering the series, Golden State leads Portland, 8-1, all-time in the playoffs.

• Both series between the Trail Blazers and the Warriors have occurred in the last three postseasons. Golden State beat Portland in the 2016 Western Conference Semifinals, 4-1, and in the 2017 First Round, 4-0.

• In nine career playoff games against the Warriors, Damian Lillard has averaged 30.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

• CJ McCollum has scored at least 20 points in six of his nine playoff games against the Warriors. He scored a playoff career-high 41 points at Golden State in Game 1 of the First Round in 2017.

SEASON STATISTICS

Points per game: Trail Blazers 114.7 (6th), Warriors 117.7 (2nd)

Points against per game: Trail Blazers 110.5 (14th), Warriors 111.2 (16th)

Point differential: Trail Blazers +4.2 (7th) , Warriors +6.5 (2nd)

Field goal percentage: Trail Blazers 46.7 percent (12th), Warriors 49.1 percent (1st)

Opponent field goal percentage: Trail Blazers 45.7 percent (13th), Warriors 44.4 percent (3rd)

Three-point field goal percentage: Trail Blazers 35.9 percent (8th), Warriors 38.5 percent (3rd)

Opponent three-point field goal percentage: Trail Blazers 35.9 percent (18th), Warriors 34.7 percent (11th)

Effective field goal percentage: Trail Blazers 52.8 percent (13th), Warriors 56.5 (1st)

True Shooting Percentage: Trail Blazers 56.8 percent (9th), Warriors 59.6 (1st)

Rebounds per game: Trail Blazers 48.0 (3rd), Warriors 46.2 (11th)

Offensive rebounds per game: Trail Blazers 11.8 (3rd), Warriors 9.7 (21st)

Rebound differential: Trail Blazers +5.6 (1st), Warriors +1.9 (8th)

Assists per game: Portland 23.0 (25th), Warriors 29.4 (1st)

Turnovers per game: Trail Blazers 13.3 (12th), Warriors 13.8 (21st)

Pace: Trail Blazers 99.9 (18th), Warriors 103.6 (6th)

Offensive rating: Trail Blazers 113.6 (3rd), Warriors 114.9 (1st)

Defensive rating: Trail Blazers 109.5 (16th), Warriors 108.5 (11th)

Net rating: Trail Blazers +4.1 (7th), Warriors +6.4 (2nd)

2018-19 REGULAR SEASON SERIES MEETINGS

• November 23: Golden State Warriors 125, Portland Trail Blazers 97

The Warriors (13-7), playing without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, looked determined to snap their four-game losing streak – the team’s longest since 2013. Whether it was Golden State shooting 52 percent from the field in the first half or turning seven Portland turnovers into 19 points, the Trail Blazers weren't able to keep pace nor catch a break as the Warriors pulled away.

"It was like seven turnovers for 19 points, which is remarkable," said Stotts. "They took advantage of every time we turned it over. When we played in a crowd, they got it out quickly."

Golden State outscored Portland, 35-17, during the decisive second quarter that included a 22-3 run.

"This is probably the most disappointing game of the trip because they had two guys out with injuries and we had a day of rest," said Stotts. "This was probably the one that we really needed to get."

Damian Lillard (23 points, 8 assists), Jusuf Nurkic (22 points, 8 rebounds) and CJ McCollum (19 points, 5 assists) combined for 64 Portland points. Kevin Durant (32 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists) and Klay Thompson (31 points, 8 rebounds) led the way for the Warriors.

"To be honest, the Warriors were due for a game like this," Stotts lamented. "They've had some losses in a row and they were kind of slowed down a little bit. I think they tried to get back to the style of play that they needed to play."

Lillard eclipsed a legend in the losing effort. The 6-3 guard from Weber State passed Terry Porter (11,330) to become the third-leading scorer in franchise history (11,341). Lillard is on pace to pass LaMarcus Aldridge (12,562) for second place later this year, leaving only one name to chase – Clyde Drexler (18,040) – over the next few seasons.

• December 27: Portland Trail Blazers 110, Golden State Warriors 109 (OT)

Down two in overtime, Damian Lillard hit a game-winning three-pointer with six seconds to go against the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the arena where he grew up watching NBA basketball. Kevin Durant’s ensuing jump shot rimmed off to secure Portland’s 110-109 win.

"It was an amazing game, honestly," said Trail Blazes head coach Terry Stotts, who passed Rick Adelman for second in franchise history in wins Thursday night. "There were stretches where neither team really played that well but I liked the way we kept fighting. We have seven turnovers in the fourth quarter, three possessions to start the overtime with turnovers and still come back and find a win."

The Trail Blazers are now 20-15 overall and 7-10 on the road this season. The victory is Portland's first at Oracle Arena since defeating the Warriors 115-101 on November 23, 2013. It is also the last time the Trail Blazers will play in Oakland during the regular season with the Warriors moving to San Francisco before the start of the 2019-20 season.

"That's a hell of a way to go out," said Lillard. "We need this win, it was a big game for us, especially having to play them two times in a row. Having played such a solid game, almost gave it up. It was huge for us, for us to have to dig the way we had to dig, come up big on so many possessions after we had kind of let them back in to the game. That was a great, great win, a great way to go out of here."

Lillard scored 21 points in all, but before the decisive shot, the game belonged to Jusuf Nurkic. The 7-footer from Bosnia played perhaps his best game of the season, scoring a season-high 27 points (10-18 FG) to go with 12 rebounds and four assists.

"Nurk carried us during that stretch," said Stotts. "The way he finished on the block, he had a good matchup. It was disappointing when he drew some double teams, he made some nice passes and we got some wide open shots. We haven't done that a lot but to be able to play through him like that was a real advantage for us against their small lineup."

• December 29: Golden State Warriors 115, Portland Trail Blazers 105

After a close first quarter, the Warriors outscored the Blazers 26-11 in the first eight and a half minutes of the second quarter to take their largest lead of the night at 56-38.

"They’re a great team, they’ve won three championships," said Damian Lillard. "They’re going to make shots. Sometimes it was contested but the ones we allowed them to get a little bit too much space, they made them tonight."

The rest of the night consisted of the Trail Blazers cutting the lead down to high single-digits, only to have the Warriors push the lead back up to a comfortable margin.

After trailing by 16 with just over five minutes to play, the Trail Blazers made one last attempt to get back into the game, going on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 105-98 with just under three minutes to play.

But Stephen Curry would make a 17-foot pullup jumper and four free throws to push the lead back to 13 with 1:17 to play.

“They can run points off," said Damian Lillard. "You know, they can run points off and you let them hit two threes, turnover, another three – down nine. 9-0 run, it can happen fast."

With a game on the horizon Sunday night, Terry Stotts finally waved the white flag.

As one might expect when two teams play twice over the course of three days, Saturday night's game was a contentious affair, with six technical fouls and one ejection, which came due to Golden State's Andre Igoudala throwing the ball into the stands at the end of the second quarter.

• February 13: Portland Trail Blazers 129, Golden State Warriors 107

After a first half that featured 10 lead changes, 12 ties and neither team leading by more than six points, the Warriors went on a 13-3 run, capped by a Kevin Durant dunk, to take an 87-84 lead with 4:37 to play in the third quarter. But while Portland answered back, they still trailed by 95-94 going into the fourth quarter. And considering that the Trail Blazers had lost all 22 instances this season in which they trailed going into the final 12 minutes, their chances for coming away with a win against the reigning NBA Champs seemed slim.

But the momentum shifted squarely into Portland’s favor after an impressive block by Zach Collins with 7:35 to play in regulation. After being blocked on the other end, the 7-0 big in his second season out of Gonzaga seemingly came out of nowhere to block Damion Lee at the rim. On the ensuring possession, Collins drew an offensive foul on Klay Thompson, the two jawed on their walk back up the court, drawing offsetting technical fouls.

“Zach’s plays, I thought, were a turning point – particularly the one where he either gets the ball stripped or blocked and then runs down to the other end and makes the block," said Stotts. "I thought that was kind of a turning point for us because the game was going either way and if they score there, it’s a big turnaround. So that play was big and then he made other effort plays, emotional plays that fired up the team and the crowd."

From there, the Trail Blazers outscored the Warriors 25-4, with eight of those points coming on one possession thanks to flagrant and technical fouls on Draymond Green and Steve Kerr, to pull away for the 22-point victory.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game," said Damian Lillard. "They played last night, so we just wanted to try to keep our energy up, keep the pressure on them and I thought we did a great job of each time they made a little run, we just weathered the storm and stayed with it. It came down to the last few minutes and it kind of got out of control a little bit – we finished it out how we needed to."

CONNECTIONS

• Portland guard Damian Lillard is from Oakland and attended Oakland High School, located five miles away from Oracle Arena.

• Warriors head coach Steve Kerr played for the Trail Blazers during the 2001-02 season, averaging 4.1 points a and 1.0 assist in 65 games.

• Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner and Golden State forward Andre Iguodala were teammates with the Philadelphia 76ers from 2010-12.

• Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry and Warriors guard Stephen Curry are the first pair of brothers in NBA history to face each other in a Conference Finals playoff series.

INJURY NOTES

Center Jusuf Nurkic (left leg) is out for the duration of the postseason.

As for the Warriors, DeMarcus Cousins (left quad) and Kevin Durant (right calf) are out for Game 4.

BROADCAST NOTES

The entirety of the Western Conference Finals will air nationally on ESPN. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network. The game will also broadcast on ESPN Radio.