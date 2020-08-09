Weekend Bubble Back-To-Back Continues With 76ers

After losing to the Clippers Saturday afternoon, the Portland Trail Blazers have a chance to end the weekend on a better terms with a game versus the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday afternoon at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at the Walt Disney World Resort outside of Orlando. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: 76ers lead, 59-55

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 37-22

AT THE 76ERS: 76ers lead, 37-18

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 130-115, 2/23/19 (Philadelphia)

LAST 76ERS WIN: 129-128, 11/2/19 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Philadelphia)

GAME NOTES

• Sunday's game will be the second and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the 76ers this season. Philadelphia leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: Furkan Korkmaz made a three-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining in regulation to give the 76ers a 129-128 victory over the Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Nov. 2. Damian Lillard led the way for Portland with 33 points (11-16 FG, 8-11 3-PT, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals while Al Horford had 25 points (12-24 FG, 1-4 3-PT), five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks for Philadelphia.

• In two games against the 76ers last season, Jusuf Nurkic averaged 19.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He has recorded a double- double in four of his last five games against Philadelphia, averaging 20.2 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in that span.

• Damian Lillard has scored 30-plus points in three of his last six games against Philadelphia. Over his last four games against the 76ers, Lillard has connected on 51.4% of his three-point attempts (18-of-35).

• CJ McCollum had 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist against the 76ers on Nov. 2. In his last four games against Philadelphia, McCollum has averaged 25.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He has made 42 straight free throws against the 76ers.

• Tobias Harris scored 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks against Portland on Nov. 2. In his last four games against the Trail Blazers, Harris has averaged 29.0 points and 9.3 rebounds.

• In three career games against the Trail Blazers, Joel Embiid has averaged 25.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.33 blocks. He has not played against Portland since Dec. 28, 2017.

• Al Horford has scored in double figures in eight straight games against the Trail Blazers and has blocked two shots in each of his last five games against Portland.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside and 76ers guard/forward Josh Richardson were teammates in Miami for four seasons from 2015-19.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Mario Hezonja and Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris were teammates in Orlando during the 2

INJURY NOTES

Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon) is not with the team in Orlando and will not participate in any scrimmages nor games the rest of the season. Trevor Ariza (personal reasons) and Caleb Swanigan (personal reasons) are not with the team and will not play in Orlando.

As for players in Orlando, Hassan Whiteside is doubtful with a left hip strain.

Glenn Robinson III (left hip; pointer) is questionable and Ben Simmons (left knee; patella subluxation) is out for the 76ers.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Jordan Kent, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.