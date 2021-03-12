Weekend Back-To-Back With Timberwolves Starts Saturday

The Trail Blazers are spending the weekend in Minneapolis.

After starting the second half of their 2020-21 schedule off with a loss to the Suns at home, the Trail Blazers head to the midwest wrap up their season series versus the Timberwolves at the Target Center. The first game of the back-to-back is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 86-35

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 50-12

MINNESOTA HOME: Timberwolves lead, 36-23

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 135-117, 1/7/21 (Portland)

LAST MINNESOTA WIN: 116-102, 1/9/20 (Minnesota)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's March 13 game against Minnesota will be the second of three meetings between the Trail Blazers and Timberwolves during the 2020-21 season. The final game will be played the following day, March 14. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers defeated the Timberwolves, 135-117, at Moda Center on Jan. 7. Damian Lillard led Portland with 39 points (13-21 FG, 7-12 3-PT, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals, while Anthony Edwards paced the Timberwolves with 26 points (9-21 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 5-7 FT), four rebounds and two steals.

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games against the Timberwolves. He is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists over 30 career games against Minnesota.

• Enes Kanter added 10 points (5-5 FG), seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks against the Timberwolves on Jan. 7. Kanter has finished in double-figures in eight of his last nine outings against Minnesota.

• Anthony Edwards' 26 points against Portland on March 13 were at the time a career-high, and marked his first career instance eclipsing the 20-point mark.

• D'Angelo Russell recorded 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists for Minnesota on Jan. 7. Russell is averaging 21.3 points over 12 career games against the Trail Blazers, his fourth-highest average against any team.

• Jarred Vanderbilt recorded 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting (2-3 FT), to go with 10 rebounds and two steals. It was the first double- double of his career.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (26,931 career points) is 16 points from passing Hakeem Olajuwon for 11th on the NBA all-time scoring list. Anthony is second among active players.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (1,927 career 3PM) is four made three-pointers away from passing J.R. Smith for 15th on the all-time NBA list. Lillard is fifth among active players, and is the Trail Blazers all-time leader.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #36 - Phoenix 127, Portland 121 — March 11, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Despite securing a four-point lead heading into the final period, the Trail Blazers weren't able to fend of the Suns, falling 127-121 Thursday in Portland ... Each team had at least six players score in double-figures ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 30 points (10-23 FG, 5-12 3-PT, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists ... It was his 21st game this season with at least 30 points, the second-most in the NBA (Beal, 22) ... Enes Kanter had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, recording his 21st double-double of the season ... Gary Trent Jr. had 17 points, two rebounds and two assists ... Robert Covington had 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3-PT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Carmelo Anthony recorded 13 points and five boards, moving to within 15 points of Hakeem Olajuwon ... Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points (12-21 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 8-8 FT), five rebounds and eight assists ... Chris Paul added 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Game #35 - Portland 123, Sacramento 119 — March 4, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Damian Lillard once again carried the Trail Blazers over the finish line, delivering a 123-119 victory over the Kings at Moda Center... The Trail Blazers made at least 10 three-pointers for the 48th consecutive game, tying the fourth longest streak in NBA history... Damian Lillard tied a season-high with 44 points (13-26 FG, 8-15 3-PT, 10-10 FT), to go with one rebound and seven assists... Enes Kanter recorded his first 20/20 game of the season, finishing with 22 points (11-15 FG), 21 rebounds and two assists... Carmelo Anthony scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and had two rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench... Robert Covington recorded seven points, six rebounds, three steals and three blocks in 28 minutes... Nassir Little added nine points and three boards in 18 minutes off the bench... De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 32 points (12-26 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 6-10 FT), eight rebounds and 12 assists... Buddy Hield had 21 points.

Game #34 - Portland 108, Golden State 106 — March 3, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Portland rode the late-game heroics of Damian Lillard to a 108-106 victory over the Golden State Warriors Wednesday evening at Moda Center ... Portland earned its 10th home win of the season, improving to 10-6 at Moda Center ... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 22 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals ... Carmelo Anthony also had 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 4-5 FT), while pulling down two boards and handing out four assists ... Robert Covington finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks ... Enes Kanter had 11 points and 14 rebounds in 24 minutes ... Gary Trent Jr. had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in a game-high 40 minutes ... Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 35 points (13-28 FG, 5-14 3-PT, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals ... Draymond Green added five points, nine rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

INJURY NOTES

Neither the Trail Blazers nor Timberwolves have yet to release their injury report for Saturday’s game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.